Trail of Dead Announce 2022 US Headline Tour

Austin's ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead announce an August US headline tour today with New Candys opening. It'll be the band's first stateside run in support of their forthcoming new full-length studio album - XI: BLEED HERE NOW - due out July 15, 2022 via Dine Alone Records in North America and Century Media in Europe.

News of the US trek comes on the heels of a 23-date European tour announcement last week, which will be the band's first time back in Europe since their 2020 tour ended just as COVID-19 brought all touring to a halt.

Trail of Dead will begin the August run in their native Texas at the Scout Bar in Houston and the two-week leg includes stops at the Masquerade in Atlanta, The East Room in Nashville, and the Hi-Dive in Denver as well as a final stop at the 2022 installment of this year's Psycho Fest Las Vegas where they'll join Emperor, Mercyful Fate, Suicidal Tendencies, Boris, Warpaint, Carcass, Ghost, Liturgy, Marissa Nadler and more.

Trail's new album XI: BLEED HERE NOW was announced last month, with SPIN, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Stereogum and more picking up the news. The LP is their 11th, first in quadraphonic sound and features a number of special guests including Tosca String Quartet, Amanda Palmer and Spoon's Britt Daniel.

Along with the album announcement, they released two new songs "No Confidence" b/w "Salt In Your Eyes" that had Guitar World including them in the best of the week and adding "For Fans of: Led Zepplin, Wolfmother, At the Drive In" and BrooklynVegan wrote, "...you can definitely hear the musical influence of that '70s rock era on these too. The former is sludgy, heavy psych, while the latter brings in staccato piano and multi-layered vocal harmonies that would sit nicely next to McCartney or Queen."

Texas Monthly Mag got an early listen to the album in quadraphonic sound and wrote, "Trail of Dead was 'the band that trashes everything.' But on its eleventh album, XI: BLEED HERE NOW, it's finally grown into the classic rock group it always wanted to be."

The band also entered the new album writing and recording process with a five-piece live line-up that rivaled anything from their past. They had been touring with this tightknit group through early March 2020 when they were out supporting X: The Godless Void and Other Stories and celebrating 25 years together.

That run got cut short due to COVID, so they're excited to take this crew back out on the road for extensive touring in support of XI: BLEED HERE NOW. For more insight on the new LP, read the album bio written by Trail's own Conrad Keely, preorder and pre-save the July 15th release HERE and confirmed dates are below. For the most up-to-date info and ticket buy links, please visit here. Tickets for all the headline dates are on-sale this Friday.

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead Confirmed US Tour Dates

8/9 @ Scout Bar in Houston, TX

8/10 @ Alabama Music Box in Mobile, AL

8/11 @ Masquerade in Atlanta, GA

8/12 @ The East Room in Nashville, TN

8/13 @ Hi-Tone in Memphis, TN

8/14 @ 89th St OKC in Oklahoma City, OK

8/16 @ Hi-Dive in Denver, CO

8/17 @ InsideOut in Albuquerque, NM

8/19 @ Psycho Fest in Las Vegas, NV

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead Confirmed EU Headline Dates

9/27 @ Petit Bain in Paris, FR

9/28 @ The Dome in London, GB

9/29 @ Effenarr in Einhoven, NL

9/20 @ Rotown in Rotterdam, NL

10/1 @ Gebaude 9 in Cologne, DE

10/2 @ CafÃ© Glocksee in Hannover, DE

10/3 @ Forum in Bielefeld, DE

10/4 @ Kent Club in Hamburg, DE

10/6 @ Radar in Aarhus, DK

10/7 @ John Dee in Oslo, NO

10/8 @ Mejeriet in Lund, SW

10/10 @ Festsaal in Berlin, DE

10/11 @ Hybrydy in Warsaw, PL

10/12 @ Underdogs in Prague, CZ

10/13 @ Alte Malzerei in Regensburg, DE

10/14 @ Strom in Munich, DE

10/15 @ Franz K in Reutlingen, DE

10/16 @ Flex in Vienna, AT

10/17 @ Substage in Karlsruhe, DE

10/18 @ Sommercasino in Basel, CH

10/19 @ Locomotiv in Bologna, IT

10/21 @ Razzmatazz 3 in Barcelona, ES

10/22 @ Nazca in Madrid, ES