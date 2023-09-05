Tracy Lawrence & Brave Experience Join Forces For Limited-Edition Beef Jerky

They are available for purchase, launching today.

Sep. 05, 2023

Tracy Lawrence & Brave Experience Join Forces For Limited-Edition Beef Jerky

Country music icon and philanthropist Tracy Lawrence announces his limited-edition beef jerky in partnership with BRAVE Experience to support Lawrence's Mission:Possible charity cause.

Available in hickory smoked and jalapeno flavors, the beef jerky is 100% American-raised angus beef and buffalo that supports local American ranchers. The all-natural snack bites are gluten free, and include no MSG, nitrites or artificial ingredients with no added hormones or antibiotics. They are available for purchase, launching today at www.brave-experience.com. Use promo code “FRIENDS” at checkout for 10% off your purchase.

“I've always loved Weston and Jodi Clark's BRAVE Experience and how they support American heroes from all walks of life,” shares Lawrence. “When I found out they had a beef jerky line that's all natural, gluten free and gives back to our American heroes, it was a no-brainer for me to partner with them. Each purchase will give back to American veterans and my own Mission:Possible charity to fight homelessness.”

Mission:Possible was created to raise support and awareness of the homeless population in Middle Tennessee and beyond. Since its inception, the organization has raised over $2.5M to further its goals, advocate for those in need and expand their ability to support causes that align with their mission. BRAVE Experience strives to recognize, honor, encourage and empower those who have served and are serving our country by giving back to them.

Through each purchase of their products, consumers consciously align themselves with a brand that seeks to show the military and first responder communities the honor they so richly deserve. Through today's launch, Lawrence and BRAVE Experience have joined forces with a product and missions they're proud to stand behind.

Launched to the highest quality standards, the savory beef bites are the latest addition to Lawrence's growing roster of passion projects and the first of his upcoming food products that will lead back to the causes the Country star strives to support.

Photo credit: Jon Paul Bruno 



