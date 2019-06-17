Tove Lo Reveals Hilarious New Music Video For Latest Single 'Glad He's Gone'

Today, multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated artist Tove Lo debuted the official music video for her latest single, "Glad He's Gone." Directed by Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia and shot in Kiev, the video is a hilarious SNL skit-worthy take on those lengthy friend-in-need phone calls between besties. Witnessing a supportive Tove Lo walking (literally) to the ends of the earth, comforting her recently dumped pal, while embarking on her own unforeseen high-drama adventures in the process. Speaking on the video, Tove Lo reveals "I think this might be the best video I've ever done. It tells the story of the song SO WELL while being a bizarre mini action movie. I loved working with the directors Vania & Muggia, who came up with this genius idea. The four day and night shoot in Kiev was very intense but with the best and most hard working crew! If anything, it made me realize how much I love acting (and that I'm a real committed friend haha)".



Speaking about the song, Tove Lo reveals: "We've all been on both sides of the break up pep talk with our friends and we all know how good it feels to get your partner in crime back when they finally leave that idiot behind."



Earlier this month, the Stockholm-born artist also confirmed that her fourth full-length album is on its way. Recorded between Los Angeles and Sweden, Sunshine Kitty represents a new chapter for Tove, marked by a reclamation of confidence, hard-earned wisdom, more time, and a budding romance. The title is "a play on pussy power, but it's a happy, positive way of seeing it, " Tove Lo states. "It ties in with the lynx. This cartoon cat (featured on the artwork) is an extension of me and part of the new music. She's super cute, but she does stupid s like getting in fights and getting fed up. It's how I feel the album sounds."

Hailed by Rolling Stone as"a kiss-off track with a twist," and NPR lauding it as "hypnotically infectious,"with TIME Magazine calling it "a treat," "Glad He's Gone" offers fans a first taste of her newfound self-acceptance and happiness. Co-produced by Shellback and Struts, the track opens with a delicately plucked acoustic guitar entwined with her usual devilishly angelic delivery before she locks into an eyebrow-raising call-and-response with herself. Everything culminates on the high-pitched hook, "You're better off, I'm glad that he's gone. "It's about friendship and love," she goes on. "It's the obligatory pep-talk you give your girlfriend when she's going through a breakup. You're reminding her she's your partner-in-crime and showing unconditional support. It makes fun of the demands of being a good girlfriend and the dirty stuff you do just to make him confident. There's a message to it. I'm telling a real story that I think girls need to hear. You want to know your friends are there for you during a breakup. It's about all the fun you can have after heartbreak."



"Sunshine Kitty," Tove Lo's forthcoming fourth studio album is due for release later this year.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

07/21 - Ozy Fest - The Great Lawn In Central Park - New York, NY (TICKETS)





