Tove Lo Announces North American Tour Dates, Visual For 'Really Don't Like U' Feat. Kylie Minogue Out Today

Following the release of Tove Lo's wildly-received 'Really don't like u' featuring pop-legend Kylie Minogue, today, the pair have released a captivating and intimate visual for the track, shot in Prague and London, and starring both artists.



Watch the visual for 'Really don't like u' Feat. Kylie Minogue below!



Really don't like u' Feat. Kylie Minogue is out now on all digital platforms and precedes her fourth studio full-length, 'Sunshine Kitty' out September 20 on Island Records [PRE-ORDER HERE].



The visual also comes with the exciting news of Tove Lo's forthcoming 2020 headlining SUNSHINE KITTY TOUR. The tour starts on February 3 in Nashville and will make 16-additional stops across North America. ALMA will be direct support for the entire tour with very special guests BROODS joining the line-up in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Tickets go on-sale Friday, September 20. For a full list of dates, see below. For more information, go to: www.tove-lo.com



Tove Lo told fans today: "I'm SO ready to play these new songs for you along with your Queen of the Clouds, Lady Wood and Blue Lips favorites. It's gonna be sweaty, trippy and emotional guys, so PREPARE YOURSELVES. My badass babe Alma will be supporting on all shows, and my badass siblings Broods will be our special guest in SF & LA. See you in February."



'Sunshine Kitty' was recorded between Los Angeles and Sweden, and represents a new chapter for Tove, marked by a reclamation of confidence, hard-earned wisdom, more time, and a budding romance. The title is "a play on pussy power, but it's a happy, positive way of seeing it," Tove Lo states. "It ties in with the lynx. This cartoon cat (featured on the artwork) is an extension of me and part of the new music. She's super cute, but she does stupid s like getting in fights and getting fed up. It's how I feel the album sounds."

'Sunshine Kitty' is out worldwide on September 20th.





NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

09/18 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY - SOLD OUT



SUNSHINE KITTY TOUR 2020 - TICKETS ON-SALE 9/20

02/03 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN*

02/05 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA*

02/06 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC*

02/07 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD*

02/09 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA*

02/10 - House of Blues - Boston, MA*

02/12 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY*

02/15 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC*

02/16 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON*

02/18 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI*

02/19 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL*

02/20 - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN*

02/23 - Vogue theatre - Vancouver, BC*

02/24 - Showbox SODO - Seattle, WA*

02/25 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR*

02/27 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA^

02/28 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA^

* w/ ALMA

^ w/ ALMA & BROODS





