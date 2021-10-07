Total Hell to Release Lead Single from New Self-Titled EP

New Orleans' Total Hell have announced the upcoming release of their debut self-titled EP, on November 19 via Goner Records. Today they share the EP's first single "Clones From Hell."

By way of some cosmic miracle, only one "Total Hell" pops up when the band moniker is searched on Discogs. And that would be the band responsible for the 5-song blast of heavy metal sounds that comprise Clones From Hell.

Now active for about two years plus change and exported from the very metal and punk fertile New Orleans, Total Hell is DD Deth (aka Drew Owen...Sick Thoughts wheelman, Trampoline Team etc) on drums/vocals, Henry Hell (John Henry of Static Static, Heavy Lids) on bass/vocals, and guitarists Jason "Panzer" Craft (Persuaders, Tirefire) and Michael Maniac (Michael He-man of Trampoline Team).

If self deprecation is beyond your processing skills, then please know that as self-described purveyors of the "New Wave of sty Heavy Metal", Total Hell's big-boy debut is not "sty" in any manner whatsoever.

The four recordings found on the EP ("Desecrate", "Clones From Hell", "Violator", and "Disfigured") are melodic monstrosities that hit with a wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling hugeness, while doing so in an economical manner. There will be no mistaking this for Broken Bones screeching out of an iPhone inside the vegan squat. On the flip, this is no Bob Rock joint.

DD Deth elaborates: "Recorded on a Tascam 8-track cassette live at home (aka "The Parkway") by Michael He-Man and the process was a nightmare. Original tape crapped out on us back in early 2020 so we had to redo the whole thing."

