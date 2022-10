Topsy Turvy's Debut 'No Surrender' The First Single Off Upcoming LP 'It Can't Be Easy'

Thousand Islands Records will release the new album from French punks Topsy Turvy's in the U.S. and Canada. The LP 'It Can't Be Easy is slated for release on January 13th.

The band says, "Give up, or never accept the worst even if it seems inevitable? The impression sometimes that things are reduced to binary reflections for convenience when nothing is so simplistic, and that doubt is scary when it is legitimate, constantly allowed, and a source of solutions. How do we know if we should give up or not give up in the face of the extreme climate emergency, in the face of political excesses, in the face of the ills of our society?"

TOPSY TURVY'S is a melodic punk rock band, with female & male vocals, born in 2008 in Poitiers (France).

Its influences range from classic melodic hardcore from the 90s to modern indie punk stuff, with a lot of melodies with emo vibes and tons of energy.

After having played over 300 shows around the world (in 26 countries) and releasing 3 albums and 3 splits/EP since their debut, they keep touring and sharing their music wherever they can, still questioning their music practice in a world collapsing.

Listen to the new single here: