Topeka Presents The Avett Brothers' Moon Crush 'Avett Moon' Music Vacation

Topeka, known for creating the innovative and much-lauded, no line boutique Music Vacation experience, confirms a brand-new weekend debuting on the shores of Miramar Beach, Florida this fall—The Avett Brothers' “Moon Crush – Avett Moon” is set for November 8-10, 2024.

After first performing at Moon Crush 2023, The Avett Brothers return to host their own iteration of a music vacation weekend, featuring two headline sets plus performances by Greensky Bluegrass, Band of Horses, Shakey Graves, Grace Potter and more! Presale begins on Friday, January 12th at 12pm ET, and general onsale begins Friday, January 19th at 2pm ET. Join the Presale and check out more info HERE.

The weekend joins Topeka's ever-growing lineup of curated experiences in 2024, including Brandi Carlile's second annual “Mothership Weekend,” celebrating Mother's Day, May 10-12, with Bonnie Raitt, Sara Bareilles, Black Pumas, Nickel Creek, The Hanseroth Twins, Devon Gilfillian and S.G. Goodman. Passes are on sale now HERE.

Tedeschi Trucks Band's “Sun, Sand and Soul Beach Weekend,” will see the band take the stage for two of the three nights, plus performances by JJ Grey & Mofro, The Teskey Brothers, Blackberry Smoke, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Maggie Rose, Duane Betts and Karina Rykman. Set for May 2-4, 2024, more info and passes are HERE.

Moon Crush will return for its fourth year with a “Pink Moon” installment April 18-21, 2024, boasting a stellar lineup of Noah Kahan, Lake Street Dive, Marcus King, The Revivalists, Charley Crockett, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Head and the Heart, Dawes, Larkin Poe and more. Passes are on sale now HERE.

The following weekend will see Lauren Daigle's “Kaleidoscope Beach Weekend,” April 25-27, 2024. The three evenings of music with performances by Daigle all three nights, including a special Worship night, plus headliners Jon Batiste, Natalie Hemby, Kari Jobe, Ellie Holcomb and more. Passes are on sale now HERE.

Topeka unveiled their one-of-a-kind Music Vacation in 2021 with the first installment of Moon Crush—the first multi-day destination event in the country following COVID. They immediately gained nationwide recognition for their innovative take on the classic music festival. The inaugural event saw a host of praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Uproxx, People, American Songwriter and more.

Guests can enjoy close proximity to the beautiful beaches and vacation activities during the day, followed by evenings of music from some of the biggest household names performing on one full scale outdoor stage. Family-friendly accommodations are available to ensure everyone feels at home at this Music Vacation built for everyone.

By reserving a personal Cove for friends and family, guests can enjoy the shows in their own private space complete with “no line”, on demand food and drink hand delivered by incredible Topeka team members (within five minutes!). The creation of Coves means not wasting precious time in long concession lines, giving attendees more time to create memories “Crushin'” on their loved ones and favorite artists.

About Topeka

Welcome to Topeka, where we redefine the music vacation experience. Nestled close to the picturesque Seascape Beach, our innovative venue offers a unique "No Line" concert experience, where guests can immerse in live music from the comfort of their personal Cove. With offerings ranging from local culinary delights, beverage and merchandise delivered within minutes to the inclusionary approach with no VIP areas, every detail caters to genuine music enjoyment and authentic human connections.

Inspired by a scene from "Almost Famous", Topeka is a community that prioritizes real connections, moments under the moon, and the power of live music. Whether you're a family, a couple, a group of friends, or coming solo, the Topeka team looks after you and ensures an unparalleled blend of music, beach, and connection. Topeka was created by Andy Levine, Founder of Sixthman.