Tony Bennett Earns Guiness World Record With 'Love For Sale'

Following the release of "Love For Sale", Tony Bennett has earned a new Guinness World Record as the oldest person to release an album of new material.

Bennett thanked his fans in a new video released from USA Today.

Bennett recently celebrated his 95th birthday with a pair of sold-out shows at Radio City with Lady Gaga.

Love For Sale, the new collaborative album with duet and solo selections from both artists, showcases the Cole Porter songbook of classic popular music and is the final studio recording of Bennett's career, culminating Bennett and Gaga's 10-year recording history.

The first single from the album, "I Get a Kick Out of You," was released on Tony Bennett's 95th birthday celebrating the first night of Bennett and Gaga's two sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York this past summer. The album's current single is the title track "Love For Sale."

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga share an emotional behind the scenes look at the making of the Love For Sale album cover. Bennett beautifully sketches Gaga in what becomes the center of the album artwork, set to the song "I Concentrate On You," from the new album out today.

Love For Sale is available now in standard, deluxe, vinyl and cassette configurations, as well as a highly collectible box set edition at ladygaga.com. Fans can order the deluxe version of Love For Sale here on CD and Vinyl exclusively through Target, featuring 2 bonus tracks "I've Got You Under My Skin," and "You're The Top."

