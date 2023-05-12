Tones and I Shares Piano Version of New Single 'I Am Free'

“I Am Free” follows Tones And I’s recent single “I Made It” – composed for the Netflix original film True Spirit.

Global superstar and multi-award-winning songwriter Tones And I has shared a new piano version of her recent standalone single "I Am Free" (see single art below) which is available today on all streaming platforms.

Commenting on the song, Tones And I recently shared, "'I Am Free' is a song about relationships in my life, that have ended. It's about self-reflecting on those relationships, acknowledging that I still carry parts of them with me and taking my share of responsibility for what happened."

Tones And I recently wrapped up a run of dates supporting Macklemore on his UK and Europe spring headline tour and later this month she is set for a series of Australian festival performances [tour itinerary below]. For more information on Tones And I's tour dates and tickets to upcoming shows, visit here.

"I Am Free" follows Tones And I's recent single "I Made It" - composed for the Netflix original film True Spirit - her 2022 single "Charlie" and her feature on Macklemore's "Chant." The pair debuted the collaboration on Good Morning America with an electrifying performance in New York City's Central Park.

Released in 2021, Tones And I's debut album Welcome To The Madhouse landed at #1 on Australia's ARIA Albums Chart continuing an incredible string of successes for Tones And I. The record details an intimately honest and vivid journey from busking in Byron Bay to international stardom to saying goodbye to her best friend.

Tones And I weaves it all together into a moving and magnetic 14-track collection written entirely by the Australian artist with her co-producing every song. The album is highlighted by the multi-platinum hit single "Fly Away," a poetic and powerful composition which Tones And I delivered performances of on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Welcome To The Madhouse also features "Won't Sleep," which arrived alongside a Tones And I, Nick Kozakis and Liam Kelly directed official music video, and "Cloudy Day," which which won ARIA Song of the Year in 2022. VARIETY hailed it as "the perfect pandemic anthem" with Tones And I performing the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and TODAY.

TONES AND I 2023 TOUR DATES

May 20 - Darwin City Centre, Australia @ Bassinthegrass 2023*

May 27 - Townsville City Center, Australia @ Tropic Sounds 2023*

Jul 20 - Karlsruhe. Germany @ Das Fest 2023*

Jul 23 - Cuxhaven, Germany @ Deichbrand Festival 2023*

Aug 11 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland @ Stars In Town*

*Festival Performance

PHOTO CREDIT: GIULIA MCGAURAN



