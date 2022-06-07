Toledo Announce Signing to Grand Jury Music & Share New Single 'L-Train'

TOLEDO have signed to Grand Jury Music and are sharing their first single for the label with "L-Train" today.

Pulling from their earliest influences of 90s adult contemporary and Elliott Smith, Brooklyn-based Dan Álvarez de Toledo and Jordan Dunn-Pilz distill a moment of feeling lost in their milieu, and their process of trying to find a way home, into their purely beautiful new track.

"L-Train" follows a string of standout 2021 releases including the Jockeys of Love EP, and "Beach Coma," a Gabe Wax-produced single created for Spotify's Fresh Finds Program. The duo, who also work with Jay Som's Melina Duterte producing and recording other albums, mixed the track alongside Brandon Shoop, while Joe Lambert mastered. The music video for "L-Train" was animated by MICHELLE and mxmtoon collaborator Kohana Wilson.

Succinctly speaking to their new single, TOLEDO say that "L-Train" was; "Written at a low point for the both of us. We had just moved to Bushwick and started playing shows every week. We were drinking and partying and losing sight of ourselves."

Dan Álvarez de Toledo and Jordan Dunn-Pilz have a special bond. Growing up in Newburyport, Massachusetts, the two were fast and unshakable friends through sleepovers, school choir practices, and discovering formative bands, to the point that now, as roommates in Brooklyn, they finish each other's sentences.

This shared history and obvious love for each other are tangible in their songwriting project TOLEDO, named after the Spanish town and Álvarez's familial namesake. Their music, which is full of seamless harmonies throughout, skirts the softer edges of indie rock and the darker fringes of pop with each song imbuing a heaping dose of vulnerability and emotional openness.

At Grand Jury Music, TOLEDO joins a roster that includes Austin indie folk duo Hovvdy, recent Nashville transplant and songwriting powerhouse Samia, NYC's genre shapeshifter Jordana, Twin City indie pop rebels Hippo Campus & more.

Watch the new animated music video here:

TOLEDO Tour Dates

7/7 - Ann Arbor, MI - Sonic Lunch

7/8 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater - Madison Live

7/9 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

7/10 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

7/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

7/13 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

7/14 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

7/16 - Stowe, VT - Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

7/18 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

7/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

7/20 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

** All dates with Wilderado