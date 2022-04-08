Tody Castillo Releases New Album 'Old Rodriguez'

Today, Austin-based songwriter Tody Castillo released a new album Old Rodriguez via Athens, GA label Strolling Bones Records.

His first new album in 14 years, Castillo produced Old Rodriguez himself and recorded with Grammy Award-winning engineer Steve Christensen (Steve Earle, Robert Ellis, Khruangbin, Paul McCartney). To mark the release of his new album, Castillo has shared a heartfelt music video for the album's title track.

The song hinges on a delicately plucked melody as Castillo's delivery flutters throughout the retelling of a cinematic story, inspired by his grandfather's time as a glider volunteer in the South Pacific during World War II. The music video was shot at Castillo's grandfather's ranch in Hebbronville, TX and features members of his family.

"There are a lot of coming-of-age themes" says Castillo, describing the album. "I'm thinking of what I value most - I enjoy being at home with my family. I like skateboarding. I'm thinking of what it means to be a patriarch in a society where there are expectations for men to bring in the money. I'm remembering my grandparents and other meaningful moments," he continues. "It's my life."

Castillo began writing the songs that would become Old Rodriguez in 2009, sitting on the finished material until the album fell into the hands of Strolling Bones Records and he signed a record deal in 2021. He spoke to Music Connection Magazine to discuss signing his first record deal after nearly three decades of being an independent musician. Previous singles received praise from Glide Magazine and American Blues Scene. The latter premiered his song "What It Means to Be A Man," saying "Tody paints the words with a magnificent vocal styling and melody, relaxed yet still suffused with a rock and roll purity." In addition to releasing Old Rodriguez, Strolling Bones has plans to reissue Castillo's previous records, his 2004 self titled debut and 2009's Windhorse.

