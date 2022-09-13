Toadies Release 'Damn You' EP

Toadies release a new EP today, Damn You All To Hell as their 25th Anniversary Rubberneck Tour kicks off tonight at the legendary Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa. The tour will take them across N. America through November.

The EP is four previously unreleased tracks, including a cover of David Bowie's 'Sound and Vision.' Three of the songs were recorded during sessions for the band's last studio album The Lower Side Of Uptown (2017), while 'Forgiven' was recorded during the No Deliverance session (2008). Drummer Mark Reznicek talks about the song selection:

"Three of these songs were recorded during the amazingly productive Lower Side of Uptown sessions. We all loved the songs, but didn't feel they quite fit the vibe of the rest of the album. The Bowie cover came about during a lull in the session when we often mess around with various cover songs just for fun. We just decided to go ahead and roll tape on this particular song because we like it and it's fun to play. "

Toadies are also finally embarking their thrice rescheduled Rubberneck 25th Anniversary (and then some, and then some...) tour where they will be playing Rubberneck from start to finish. Fellow Texans, Reverend Horton Heat are on most dates and will play their Al Jourgensen produced Liquor in the Front in its entirety. Drakulas start West Coast dates, while Nashville Pussy kick off the bill on the East Coast.

"This tour was originally slated to go out in 2020" Reznicek says "Because of the effects of Covid, this is our third attempt at doing a tour celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Rubberneck. It's been a long time coming, but the third time's the charm as they say. It wasn't ever an easy decision to postpone tours, but we felt it was the right thing to do to keep everyone (ourselves included) safe. And we're really excited to finally be getting out there to play the album in its entirety for all our patient fans across the country." Frontman Vaden Lewis adds "Really looking forward to finally getting back out there and seeing everyone!"

Rubberneck might be 25 plus years old but it still has enduring staying power in pop culture. The LP's smash hit 'Possum Kingdom' remains one of the most played recurrent tracks on Active Rock and Alternative radio and still pops up all over the place to this day: Earlier this year Ultimate Guitar named Rubberneck one of the Top 10 Grunge albums that survived the '00's and the album also made Rolling Stone's '50 Greatest Grunge Albums' as well as their list for 1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year.

Tracks from the album continue to appear in unexpected places from Guitar Hero to as far away as England's NME, including it in their A History Of Rock'N'Roll in 100 Riffs right along with Johnny Cash, Beatles, Stones, The Who, Fleetwood Mac, Queen Ramones, The Smiths, Metallica, Rage, Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Muse, and White Stripes. TV shows from This is Us to For All Mankind on Apple + have included Rubberneck tracks.

Robotman in Season 2 of Doom Patrol even wore a vintage Toadies shirt. Girl Talk's 'This is the Remix' sampled 'Possum Kingdom,' while Kelly Clarkson was seen and heard singing along to the song in her dressing room during an episode of last season's The Voice. Indie chanteuse, St. Vincent also covered the song on a Sirius XMU Session.

More inspiration from Rubberneck has made its way to the written page with Marvel Comics featuring the band in two X-Men comics and NY Times and USA Today best selling author Xio Axelrod's latest novel The Girl With the Stars in Her Eyes has the main character's band cover Toadies 'I Burn' off Rubberneck. Vaden Lewis has also done his own series of lyric comics including 'Tyler' and 'I Burn.'

Listen to the new single here:

Toadies 25th Anniversary Rubberneck Tour

Drakulas *

Nashville Pussy ^

Sep. 13 - Tulsa, Ok - Cain's*

Sep. 14 - Oklahoma, City, OK - Diamond Ballroom*

Sep. 15 - Amarillo, TX - Starlight Ranch (Drakulas only)

Sep. 16 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater*

Sep. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand Room @ Complex*

Sep. 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee*

Sep. 21 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park*

Sep. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey*

Sep. 23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues*

Sep. 24 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades*

Sep. 25 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom*

Sep. 27 - Portland, OR - Roseland*

Sep. 28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox* SOLD OUT

Sep. 29 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory*

Oct. 3 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown^

Oct. 4 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads^

Oct. 5 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant^

Oct. 7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue^

Oct. 8 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II^

Oct. 9 - Chicago, IL - Metro^

Oct. 11 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi^

Oct. 12 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak^

Oct. 13 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues^

Oct. 14 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater^

Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's^ SOLD OUT

Oct. 16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza^

Oct. 19 - Boston, MA - Paradise^

Oct 20 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall^

Oct. 21 - Asbury Park, NY - Stone Pony^

Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts^ SOLD OUT

Oct. 23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore^

Oct. 25 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl^

Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater^

Oct. 27 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

Oct. 28 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room^

Oct. 29 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live^

Oct. 31 - House of Blues - New Orleans, Drakulas only support