Tm & Remy Release New Single, 'WACK!'

After spending the past 10 months refining their sound and working with producers from all around the globe, teenage alt-rap duo Tm & Remy have made a triumphant comeback with explosive new single 'WACK!'.

The drill-infused track has been a fan-favourite since its live debut last summer at the world renowned music venue the Camden Assembly. Produced by frequent collaborator and friend 6sezen, the hard-hitting track sees the duo exude confidence as they call out their haters



Remy Saint state, "We made 'WACK!' as a testimony to our confidence and cocky energy as this song is all about us being in the spotlight while we view others as 'wack.'"

He continues, "Telling the audience that we believe that we are the best at what we do and that no one else is better. A bit of an ego boost but our fans can take inspiration from this and be inspired to feel the same way about themselves and with their creative work. We love our hard hitting instrumentals so obviously we got our boy Sezen to jump on the production and he destroyed it."

