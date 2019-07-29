Times Square Alliance And Jazz At Lincoln Center Announce Extension Of JAZZ IN TIMES SQUARE

The Times Square Alliance announced today the extension of their free weekly summer concert series, Jazz in Times Square, curated by Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Jazz in Times Square brings NYC's best up-and-coming jazz artists to the Times Square pedestrian plazas each Thursday evening to add a little rhythm to the Crossroads of the World. The series, which opened in June, will now run through September.

Now extended through August and September, give your Thursday night a new rhythm as you head to the train or wait for a colleague to join you for dinner. Jazz at Lincoln Center brings New York City's hottest young jazz bands to the plaza, creating the feeling of an intimate club amidst the lights and sounds of Times Square.

More details on the program as well as the August lineup are below.

Jazz in Times Square

Thursdays 5-7pm, 6/13 - 9/26

Broadway Plaza between 43rd and 44th Streets

Curated by Jazz at Lincoln Center

August Schedule:

August 1: Anthony Hervey Quartet

August 8: Henry Conerway III Trio

August 15: To Be Announced

August 22: Andrew Renfroe Trio

August 29: Alexis Morrast





