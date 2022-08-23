Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tim Burgess Releases New Song 'Sure Enough'

The song is available now at all streaming services and an animated companion video directed by Callum Scott-Dyson.

Aug. 23, 2022  

Tim Burgess shares his new song "Sure Enough," the wistful piano and bass-driven third single from his anticipated new solo album, TYPICAL MUSIC. The song is available now at all streaming services and an animated companion video directed by Callum Scott-Dyson is streaming now on YouTube.

Produced at Wales' famed Rockfield Studio by longtime collaborator Daniel O'Sullivan (Grumbling Fur, Sunn O))), Ulver) and mixed by Dave Fridmann (Tame Impala, Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev), TYPICAL MUSIC is the frontman of legendary British band, The Charlatans, as well as Tim's Twitter Listening Party creator, and author's sixth solo album. Pre-orders and pre-saves are available now.

"I really enjoyed the video Callum made for 'Laurie' from I Love the New Sky," says Burgess. "So when I finished Typical Music [the album], I sent him the 22 tracks and he picked 'Sure Enough' as a track he'd love to work on and as we had it earmarked for a single it just felt like the right thing to do."

"As soon as I heard the track, I thought it'd be perfect for my stop motion style as the song had a really naturalistic, sort of old school sound, and my style is a little more retro than most animated stuff so I was excited to dig in!," says Scott-Dyson. "On the last video I did with Tim we did a card cut-out video with a bit of a narrative and character running through it, so this time I wanted to just do something a bit more light, fun, and montage based, sometimes playing off the lyrics and other times just doing its own thing. I also decided to go with felt as the main material for all the elements in the video, which posed a bit more of a challenge in terms of movement but I was excited for the video to have a different feel and texture to anything I'd done in the past. I'm really happy with how it all came together and I hope people really enjoy it and feel more positive and upbeat when they check it out!"

TYPICAL MUSIC also includes the captivating single and title track, "Typical Music," available at all DSPs and streaming services, with an official music video - directed by 7x MTV Video Music Awards-winner Kevin Godley (U2, Sting, Blur) - streaming now on YouTube.

The album was first heralded this past spring by the acclaimed first single and album opener, "Here Comes The Weekend," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Hailed by NME as "uplifting, romantic," the track arrived alongside a Kevin Godley-directed companion video streaming now via YouTube.

Watch the new music video here:

