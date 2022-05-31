Tim Bernardes Releases Single for 'Mistificar'

Tim Bernardes, a Latin Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, musician, composer, and producer from São Paulo, Brazil, has released the third single off of his forthcoming album Mil Coisas Invisíveis- out on Psychic Hotline June 14.

The single, 'Mistificar' also comes alongside a video that perfectly encapsulates the song's hopeful, blissful essence. 'Mistificar' is a dream-like track with full string arrangements that leans into the nebulousness of dreaming, reflecting on the idea that the meaning will reveal itself.

The video portrays Bernardes painting a green frame around himself, with scattered scenic fragments woven in, leading viewers to a panoramic image of a solitary Bernades playing guitar inside of the frame, that floats inside of a larger picturesque ocean scene- a dream within a dream.

'This one has this more full arrangement vibe that I really like on some songs of the late 60s, and a contrast with this very minimal chorus. The lyrics are between the mystical and the everyday life, loose dreamy images mixed with more direct verses about meaning creation, love, believing, revelations.

there's this line where I say 'I believe in the Beatles' to complement my point there. I actually dreamed about this line, that a band sang that line and I was like 'wow, that's a nice verse'. When I woke up I searched around and couldn't find it. I guess it stood out in my mind and fit the idea of these lyrics,' says Bernardes on the single.

Bernardes has captivated global audiences with his delicate balance between sounds seeped in Brazilian tradition and contemporary indie and folk that is deeply warm, intimate, emotionally resonant and healing. He's collaborated with the likes of Fleet Foxes, Tom Zé, David Byrne, Gal Costa, Devendra Banhart, Shintaro Sakamoto, and more. Mil Coisas Invisíveis is his second solo album, following his 2017 debut Recomeçar.

The album was written primarily while touring with his acclaimed tropicalia-indie group O Terno, and heading into 2020, which is when he decided to step back from touring and focus on new songs. What emerged was an album that is generous and intimate- a series of meditations on metaphysical transformation in the face of grave uncertainty.

In support of his forthcoming album, Tim Bernardes will be heading out on a U.S. tour this Summer with Fleet Foxes (dates below)

Mil Coisas Invisíveis Is Out on Psychic Hotline June 14

Psychic Hotline is an artist-run recording company based in Durham, NC, founded by Amelia Meath & Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso alongside their longtime manager, Martin Anderson. Working with Secretly Distribution and Kris Chen (Nonesuch, XL, Domino), the company seeks to create new works and reissue classic albums from their ever-expanding musical community.

Led by the artist perspective, Psychic Hotline's aim is to make the process of creating and releasing albums accessible to those who make them -reflected in radically artist-forward dealmaking, creative support, and innovative marketing approaches.

Watch the new music video here: