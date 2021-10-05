Tiberius b Releases New Remixes & Announces EP Release Date on Vinyl

Tiberius b is gearing up for the long awaited vinyl release of their Stains EP which was released to much buzz earlier this year. To celebrate they are also releasing two new remixes of songs from Stains including the EP's title track and "No Smoke." For the remixes Tiberius b enlisted x/o and Yu Su, two artists they admire deeply and knew would give the songs a new life.

"Stains" will be available on vinyl October 8, it can be preordered soon.

x/o is a Vietnamese-Canadian multidisciplinary artist Veron Xio. Interested in disrupting binaries and transgressing codes of identity, x/o uses themes of duality, contrasting sonics and butterfly evolution allegories to create new worlds around songwriting and storytelling.

Original, unfiltered and radiating tenacity, Tiberius b is a singer and producer adept at both emboldening audiences and offering them catharsis through diaristic songwriting.

Raised in the woods on a remote island in Western Canada, Tiberius' take on pop music is as raw and electrifying as these early surroundings. After relocating to their birthplace of London, England in 2017, they traded the synths for a borrowed B.C. Rich Warlock guitar and swaggering downtempo beats, calling on influences from their parent's CD collection like Portishead, Massive Attack and Blur for debut EP Stains.

Grounded by Tiberius' years of songwriting experience, Stains effortlessly guides listeners through breakups, sexual awakenings, gender euphoria, isolation, psychedelic divinations and moments of complete exasperation.

Listen to the new remixes here: