Tiberius B Shares New Single 'Olivia'

Tiberius b emerged as an exciting new talent last year. They released their debut EP to critical acclaim, toured North America w/ TOPS and secured a special spot at Pitchfork London. Now they are returning with one of their finest songs yet, "Olivia," an alternative-pop classic in the making and shows an artist who is only getting better.

They tell us "'Olivia' chronicles a fallout I experienced with my family during a precarious time where I was clumsily exploring my queerness as I moved to London. This song was made in collaboration with Cecile Believe during a residency we did together in Spain in 2018. Cecile's production guided me in the song to transform the fragility and mistrust I felt towards myself and my surroundings into a sort of euphoric, resilient anthem."

The song comes with a video from director Alice Schillaci who tells us "jumping into the video for 'Olivia' was a way to enter the complexity of Frank's world. Playing between an actual life experience and the fantasy you need to escape from it. Feeling home means a lot, finding home is nothing but a constant process that involves your capacity to adapt and embrace inherent changes. This is the story we wanted to tell without being too serious about it."

Original, unfiltered and radiating tenacity, Tiberius b (they/them) is a singer and producer adept at both emboldening audiences and offering them catharsis through diaristic songwriting. Raised in the woods on a remote island in Western Canada, Tiberius' take on pop music is as raw and electrifying as these early surroundings. After relocating to their birthplace of London, England in 2017.

Their debut EP Stains was released in 2021 serving as an intoxicating introduction to the world Tiberius B has created. Grounded by Tiberius' years of songwriting experience, Stains effortlessly guided listeners through breakups, sexual awakenings, gender euphoria, isolation, psychedelic divinations and moments of complete exasperation.

The FADER hailed their "hyper-confident delivery" as "irresistible,"NYLON described their sound as "pop music at its most raw - playful, tender, and totally electrifying" and Pigeons and Planes crowned them as an Artist To Watch.

