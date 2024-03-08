Thomas Dolby Sets UK Tour Dates This Summer With Support From Martin McAloon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Electronic pioneer - THOMAS DOLBY - has announced three UK dates this Summer.



Confirming appearances at Newcastle O2 City Hall (16th August), Manchester's O2 Ritz (17th August) and London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (22nd August), the shows will provide a rare opportunity to see the celebrated musician, producer, composer, entrepreneur and professor, revisiting his inspiring back catalogue live on stage.



Previously announced to be appearing on the Totally Tubular Festival tour throughout June and July in North America (alongside acts including Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone, and The Plimsouls); Dolby's only other European appearance will be at the W - Festival in Ostend, Belgium on 24 August.



Last seen in the UK for a one-off appearance at Electric Dreams festival in 2017, these will be his first official headline shows this side of the Atlantic in over a decade.



In a statement, Thomas Dolby said:



“This summer I'm going to be doing a big tour called the Totally Tubular tour which will be going all around north America - around 20 dates - with a great group of other acts including Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Bow Wow Wow, The Plimsouls, The Romantics and others. There are a couple of dates in Canada, none currently set up for Europe I'm afraid. However, I'm going to be doing a festival called W - Fest in Ostend in Belgium at the end of August and I'm going to try and slip in a few UK dates around the end of August just so as to not disappoint you UK fans. I'm very excited about this… Please do come and see us during this tour and look out for my novel later this year.”



Support for the UK dates will come from Special Guest: Martin McAloon, who will be performing the songs of Prefab Sprout live across both nights.



Tickets are on sale now at these links as follows:

THOMAS DOLBY - 2024 UK DATES

Friday 16th August - Newcastle O2 City Hall

Tickets on sale here:

https://www.academymusicgroup.com/o2cityhallnewcastle/events/1474912/thomas-dolby-tickets

Saturday 17th August - Manchester O2 Ritz:

Tickets on sale here: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/3E00604D922809BC

Thursday 22nd August - London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Tickets on sale here: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/3E00604CEE22266B