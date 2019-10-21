Thom Yorke Adds Second NYC Show, Tickets Available Friday
Thom Yorke's March 30th show at Radio City Music Hall is sold out. Due to overwhelming demand Thom Yorke, Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri a/k/a Tomorrow's Modern Boxes will be adding a second New York City show on March 31st at Hammerstein Ballroom. Tickets for March 31st go on sale Friday, October 25th at noon.
"Twist" from Thom's current album, ANIMA (XL Recordings), received its first U.S. network television airing earlier this week when Thom made his debut appearance on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!.
THOM YORKE Tomorrow's Modern Boxes Dates
10/18/19 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
10/20/19 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
10/21/19 - Vancouver, Canada - Orpheum
10/22/19 - Portland, OR - The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/25/19 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
10/26/19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
10/29/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
10/30/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
03/28/20 - Fairfax, VA - Eagle Bank Arena
03/30/20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
03/31/20 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
04/04/20 - Chicago, IL - United Center
04/05/20 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
04/08/20 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
06/19/20 - Glasgow, UK - SEC (Scottish Events Centre) Hall 3
06/20/20 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
06/21/20 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
06/23/20 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
06/24/20 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
07/01/20 - Poland - Opener Festival * previously announced
07/1-4/20 - Denmark - Roskilde Festival * previously announced
07/06/20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
07/09/20 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro
07/11/20 - Slovakia - Pohoda Festival
07/12/20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Karlin Hall
07/13/20 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle