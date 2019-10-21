Thom Yorke Adds Second NYC Show, Tickets Available Friday

Thom Yorke's March 30th show at Radio City Music Hall is sold out. Due to overwhelming demand Thom Yorke, Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri a/k/a Tomorrow's Modern Boxes will be adding a second New York City show on March 31st at Hammerstein Ballroom. Tickets for March 31st go on sale Friday, October 25th at noon.



"Twist" from Thom's current album, ANIMA (XL Recordings), received its first U.S. network television airing earlier this week when Thom made his debut appearance on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!.

THOM YORKE Tomorrow's Modern Boxes Dates

10/18/19 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

10/20/19 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

10/21/19 - Vancouver, Canada - Orpheum

10/22/19 - Portland, OR - The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/25/19 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

10/26/19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

10/29/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

10/30/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

03/28/20 - Fairfax, VA - Eagle Bank Arena

03/30/20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

03/31/20 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

04/04/20 - Chicago, IL - United Center

04/05/20 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

04/08/20 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

06/19/20 - Glasgow, UK - SEC (Scottish Events Centre) Hall 3

06/20/20 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

06/21/20 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

06/23/20 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

06/24/20 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

07/01/20 - Poland - Opener Festival * previously announced

07/1-4/20 - Denmark - Roskilde Festival * previously announced

07/06/20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

07/09/20 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro

07/11/20 - Slovakia - Pohoda Festival

07/12/20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Karlin Hall

07/13/20 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle





