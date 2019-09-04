Third Annual '80s 'Dance Party to End Alz' Announces Lineup Featuring Brad Paisley, Hunter Hayes

The artist lineup for the third annual '80s "Dance Party to End Alz" benefiting the Alzheimer's Association has been announced.

Hosted by Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Storme Warren, the daily host of SiriusXM's The Highway (Ch. 56) this year's lineup will include Brad Paisley, Ashley Campbell, Chris Daughtry, Hunter Hayes, Jamie O'Neal, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato, Shenandoah, and Emily West with the Whiskey Wolves of the West. Artists will take the stage to perform their favorite hits from the 1980's to raise awareness and funds in the fight to end Alzheimer's.

Tickets for the event, taking place on Sunday, September 29 at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn., are available now by visiting www.alz.org/danceparty. The evening will also include a silent auction with exclusive packages available for online bidding open to guests in attendance and remote bidders. Sponsorship packages are also available via www.alz.org/danceparty.

"We're ecstatic to have the support of these fantastic musicians and the Music City community for 'Dance Party to End Alz,'" said Kimberly Williams-Paisley. "To be able to rally the Nashville community for a fun night out benefiting the Alzheimer's Association is truly inspirational. More than 5 million Americans are living with this disease, including 120,000 people in the state of Tennessee alone. A challenge this great is going to take all of us coming together to find a cure."





Related Articles View More Music Stories