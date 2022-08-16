The Wombats Announce New EP 'Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?'

Fresh from topping the charts with their first UK number one album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, playing their biggest ever global headline tour which included sold-out shows in NYC and Los Angeles, and a slot at Chicago's Lollapalooza last month, and hitting 1 million subscribers on Spotify, indie legends The Wombats today continue their remarkable return with the announcement of their new EP Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This? - available to pre-order now here. The six track collection will be released on November 18 digitally and on vinyl.

Recorded shortly after completing their acclaimed fifth studio album, Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This? is The Wombats rawest material yet, trading polished synths for spiky guitar riffs and heavy choruses. Bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen took the files back to his homeland of Norway, producing and mixing much of the EP himself in his home studio.

The announcement comes accompanied by a new single in the form of the eponymous "Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?," available now here. Blending The Wombats' trademark infectious energy with an earworm of a riff, frontman Matthew "Murph" Murphy explains how the single came about: "I remember driving past an extremely rundown hotel and wondering what the hell could be going on in there, and that's where this song was born. It's about catching someone in a compromising situation that's very unusual for their specific character and is far more fitting for your own."

If anyone doubted it, Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This? confirmed the fact that The Wombats are a band at the peak of their powers. Built over sixteen years, their ever-expanding fanbase has continued to swell, boosted first by a new generation of fans discovering their vast catalogue of indie bangers through streaming, then via TikTok following the viral success of Oliver Nelson's remix of their 2015 hit "Greek Tragedy."

The album was included in Vulture Magazine's "33 Albums We Can't Wait to Hear in 2022" and Inside Hook's "The Best Movies, TV,Books and Music for January." Associated Press name-checked it as a notable release and Stereogum picked it as their album of the week.

The LP includes "If You Ever Leave, I'm Coming With You" which was the #1 most played song at AltNation around release and #7 on their top 18 countdown and "Everything I Love Is Going To Die," which hit #3 at AltNation. Underpinning it all though is the timeless power of their songwriting and Murph's inimitable lyrical style, which was lauded by fans and critics alike for Fix Yourself, Not The World.

This success was brought home to the band most tangibly during their recent world tour, where Murph, Tord and drummer Dan Haggis played their biggest ever headline show at London's The O2, also visiting North and South America, Europe and Australia, before heading home for a busy summer of festivals. Moving straight into their next collection, the forthcoming new EP shows The Wombats still have a lot more noise to make.