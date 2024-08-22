The Wild Feathers Share New Single 'Stereo'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Critically acclaimed Nashville country rockers The Wild Feathers are channeling heartland rock excellence with their new single, “Stereo,” available now via New West Records. The track marks the opening number on the band’s first new album in close to three years, Sirens, arriving everywhere on Friday, October 4. It was produced by 3x GRAMMY® Award-winner Shooter Jennings and pre-orders are available now.

“Stereo is the first song we recorded for the record, but it was the last song written,” says The Wild Feathers co-founding bassist/singer Joel King. “It began as an instrumental soundcheck jam while on tour, and we knew we had to make it a finished song before we traveled to LA to record with Shooter. We loved the idea of an explosive harmony/chorus right up front in the song, then followed by fun musical idiosyncrasies throughout. Lyrically, it struggles with the duality of life. How can life be both beautiful and depressing at the same time? If nothing is bad, how do you know when it’s good?”

Produced by Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, Turnpike Troubadours), Sirens was previously heralded with the rabble-rousing “Don’t Know,” along with the album’s organ-fueled first single, “Sanctuary.” A live performance of the latter track – filmed at The Cabin in downtown Park City, UT for Toyota and SiriusXM’s “Sounds of the Road” series – is streaming now at YouTube.

Long regarded as an electrifying live outfit, The Wild Feathers will celebrate Sirens with a US headline tour, getting underway November 9 at Omaha, NE’s Reverb Lounge and then culminating November 20 at Nashville, TN’s famed The Basement East. Tickets for all newly announced shows go on sale this Friday, August 23. Further US headline dates will be announced soon. In addition, The Wild Feathers will appear at the upcoming WTMD First Thursday Festival at Baltimore, MD’s Canton Waterfront Park (September 5) followed by a showcase performance at Nashville, TN’s annual AMERICANAFEST (September 17-21). For updates and ticket information, please visit HERE.

THE WILD FEATHERS - LIVE 2024

SEPTEMBER

5 – Baltimore, MD – WTMD First Thursday Festival @ Canton Waterfront Park

17-21 - Nashville, TN – AMERICANAFEST

NOVEMBER

9 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

11 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

12 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

13 – Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

14 – Chicago, IL - The Myron R. Szold Music & Dance Hall @ The Old Town School of Folk Music

16 – Columbus, OH – The Basement

17 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

20 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Photo Credit: Jody Domingue

Comments