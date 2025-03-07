The Wiggles Drop Star-Studded New Country Album Feat. Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wiggles have redefined children’s music - and country music itself - with their groundbreaking new album Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!. Featuring never-before-heard songs from Country Queens, Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson, and collaborations with country heavyweights including Dasha, Jackson Dean, Orville Peck, Morgan Evans, Mackenzie Porter, and more.

Grammy-winning country star Lainey Wilson lends her powerhouse vocals to "Let’s Ride!," a high-energy anthem which brings a fresh twist to the beloved children's group’s repertoire. In a fun mash-up, the song seamlessly transitions into "Fruit Salad," one of The Wiggles' most iconic classics, blending Wilson’s beautiful vocals with the group's cheerful harmonies. The fusion of the two songs creates an upbeat and engaging musical moment, celebrating both nostalgia and new sounds in a way that delights fans of all ages.

The Wiggles also join forces with country star Orville Peck for a new song "Friends of Dorothy." This playful track combines fun lyrics with a heartfelt message of friendship and love, all while celebrating The Wiggles’ beloved Dorothy the Dinosaur.

Beyond these acts, Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! boasts an unprecedented lineup, including Dasha, Troy Cassar-Daley, Travis Collins, The Wolfe Brothers, Lucky Oceans, Kaylee Bell, and even a special feature from Australian country icon, the late Slim Dusty.

As Australia’s #1 local artist on Spotify, The Wiggles are proving they’re more than just a children’s band – they’re global music trailblazers. Their Bouncing Balls international tour will bring the magic to audiences across Australia, the UK, USA, and Canada. This marks the first major international tour since 2019, bringing The Wiggles’ trademark energy back to fans worldwide. See ticket information for the Bouncing Balls Tour here.

FULL LISTING OF WIGGLE USA + CANADA TOUR DATES

Sunday, June 1, 2025 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre (11:00 AM)

Sunday, June 1, 2025 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre (2:30 PM)

Sunday, June 1, 2025 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre (6:00 PM)

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre Oakland

Friday, June 6, 2025 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre

Saturday, June 7, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo (3:00 PM)

Saturday, June 7, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo (6:00 PM)

Sunday, June 8, 2025 - Tucson, AZ - Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Friday, June 13, 2025 - Arlington, TX - Texas Hall

Saturday, June 14, 2025 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Opry House

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Opera House

Thursday, June 19, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall

Friday, June 20, 2025 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

Saturday, June 21, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre

Sunday, June 22, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium (3:00 PM)

Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium (6:00 PM)

Friday, June 27, 2025 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall (3:00 PM)

Friday, June 27, 2025 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall (6:00 PM)

Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre (3:00 PM)

Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre (6:00 PM)

Sunday, June 29, 2025 - Boston, MA - Emerson Colonial Theatre (3:00 PM)

Sunday, June 29, 2025 - Boston, MA - Emerson Colonial Theatre (6:00 PM)

Friday, July 4, 2025 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall (3:00 PM)

Friday, July 4, 2025 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall (6:00 PM)

Saturday, July 5, 2025 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall (11:00 AM)

Saturday, July , 2025 - Hamilton, ON- FirstOntario Concert Hall (2:30 PM)

Sunday, July 6, 2025 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall (11:00 AM)

Sunday, July 6, 2025 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall (2:30 PM)

About The Wiggles

For over three decades, The Wiggles, the world's most popular children’s entertainment group, have educated, entertained and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) across the globe. Today, generations of fans that grew up watching The Wiggles are sharing their love of the band with their own children. With over 3 billion music streams, 5 billion views on YouTube, 30 million album and DVDs sales, and over 8 million books sold globally, The Wiggles continue to dominate the preschool entertainment scene. Their live shows annually sell out to audiences on three continents, and their video content is seen in over 190 countries worldwide. The popularity of The Wiggles extends to high-profile fans internationally with Khloe Kardashian recently sharing multiple Instagram stories with her 305 million followers. The Wiggles’ ability to resonate across generations and cultures ensures their lasting impact on children’s entertainment for years to come.

Comments