The Veer Union Team With Silent Theory for 'Welcome To Dystopia'

The Veer Union have teamed up with Silent Theory for the release of the title track to their upcoming album, "Welcome To Dystopia". The song is the 3rd single from the themed LP, and is the follow up to recent hits "Empirical" and "Is This How It Ends".

"Welcome To Dystopia" is a socially conscious melodic metal song about the chaotic state of the world, fueled by rapidly advancing technology. It features propulsive guitars and thunderous drums with a relentless heavy rhythm that never lets up.

The Veer Union says "For the past 40 years, technological advancements in robotics have integrated into our daily lives. As governments worldwide hasten to incorporate robotics into military and law enforcement uses, it is crucial for humanity to remain vigilant and informed about the capabilities, potential consequences and the agendas of those in charge of these technologies. The situation is both awe-inspiring and alarming. When Silent Theory agreed that they were in on this track we were so stoked! When we got into the studio with them there vibe was amazing and when Dakota started throwing down his parts, we knew this was gonna be something special. Working with Dakota and the Silent Theory boys was an honor and a pleasure".

Dakota Jerns of Silent Theory adds "This song feels like a statement from the point of view of a spectator watching the world burn. When I heard Crispin's parts, I took them as someone not recognizing the world they once knew and reluctantly coming to terms with this new reality. I wanted to write my parts from the perspective of someone who couldn't wait for society to collapse. Mirroring that reluctance with willingness. We sat down and worked these parts out together and when we come together in that final chorus, it's as if those two ideas merge and I really like that".

About The Veer Union:

The Veer Union is a Vancouver, BC, Canada Hard Rock/Metal band that released their 1st album independently in 2006. They landed a record deal with Universal Records USA in 2008 and garnered their 1st Top 10 Active Rock Radio Single with their critically acclaimed song "Seasons" in the US and Canada. Since then The Veer Union has amassed 350,000+ social media followers and has collectively sold over 200,000 Albums and has over 180 Million Streams Worldwide. They have achieved 12 Top 40 Singles on the Billboard Rock Radio Charts, and have 10 million cumulative video views on Youtube.

Known for their dynamic live shows, TVU plays an average of 100 shows per year. They've toured with RED, Puddle Of Mudd, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Hinder, Saliva and Alesana, among others. A spring 2025 North American tour is in the works, with dates to be announced in the 1st quarter.

About Silent Theory:

Silent Theory is an American rock band from Moscow, Idaho, founded in 2010. The band found national recognition in 2016 with the single "Fragile Minds" which charted both on rock radio and YouTube, becoming the band's first video to reach over 1,000,000 views. They have since continued to chart at Active Rock Radio with "Watch Me Burn" , "Shaking Cages", "The Price", and "Flicker".

