The Unlikely Candidates' 'Novocaine' Hits #5 on Alternative Radio Chart

Alternative quintet The Unlikely Candidates hit song "Novocaine" makes its way to Top 5 on the Alternative Radio Charts. Watch the music video for the track, which is currently #4 on the Alternative Radio Chart and climbing. "Novocaine" skyrocketed in popularity since the music video was released Spring 2019. The video has over 14 million views to date and the song has over 32 million streams worldwide. On top of "Novocaine's radio success, the track was one Vevo's "Most Watched Alternative Video List", featured in the season 4 trailer of HULU's popular TV show Veronica Mars, andon Now That's What I Call Music.

The Unlikely Candidates recently announced their upcoming headline "The Novocaine Tour", which starts on February 22nd in Waco, TX and ends on May 9th in Dallas, TX. Along the way, the band will be bringing their high energy live show to massive festivals like Firefly and Bunbury. The Unlikely Candidates have been touring non-stop in 2019 with the likes of The Score, The Goo Goo Dolls, and Mariana's Trench, and show no signs of slowing down in 2020. For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit The Unlikely Candidates website HERE.

Flaunting outsider panache and theatrical hooks as oversized as their home state of Texas, The Unlikely Candidates formed at a high school party before going on to release three EP's. 2017's Bed of Liars spawned "Your Love Could Start A War," which clocked over 11 million Worldwide streams and charted in the top 40 at Alternative Radio. Then the quintet kicked off 2018 by releasing a Deluxe Edition of their Danger To Myself EP, which features the single "Oh My Dear Lord". "Oh My Dear Lord" has racked up over 17 million Worldwide streams and due to the track's success, FOX Sports and the MLB both named The Unlikely Candidates as "Artist of the Month". Additionally, the band's music has been featured on shows like Ray Donovan, ABC's American Idol, FOX's The Four, NFL's Super Bowl 2018 playoffs, ESPN's 2018 Indy 500 programming, Fox Sports and more. Along the way, the band has earned acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, Nylon, Esquire and toured with artist like Sublime With Rome, The Offspring, the Dirty Heads and Fall Out Boy.

The Unlikely Candidates is Kyle Morris (vocals), Brent Carney (lead guitar), Cole Male (guitar), Jared Hornbeek (bass) and Kevin Goddard (drums).

Listen to "Novocaine" below.

THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES TOUR DATES

February 22 - Waco, TX - Common Grounds

February 23 - Roswell, NM - Pecos

February 24 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

February 27 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

February 28 - Flagstaff, AZ - Green Room

February 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock

March 3 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik

March 5 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

March 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

March 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards

March 11 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

March 12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

March 13 - Cheyenne, WY - Array

March 14 - Ft. Collins, CO - Hodis

March 16 - Reno, NV - The Saint

March 17 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

March 18 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

March 19 - Eugene, OR - Sessions

March 21 - Sun Valley, ID - Sun Valley Film

March 22 - Park City, UT - Soundwell

March 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Icehouse

March 26 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys

March 27 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown Jr.

March 28 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

March 29 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

March 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi

March 31 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

April 1 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

April 2 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bells Brewery

April 3 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

April 4 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

April 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

April 7 - Toronto, Canada - Horseshoe Tavern

April 8 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks

April 9 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theatre

April 10 -Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

April 11 - Montreal, Canada - L'Escogriffe Bar Spectacle

April 12 - Concord, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Stage

April 13 - Worcester, MA - Electric Haze

April 15 - Washington D.C. - Union Stage

April 17 - Thomas, WV - Purple Fidle

April 18 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

April 19 - Stanhope, NJ - The Stanhope House

April 21 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Music Hall

April 23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

April 24 - Boston, MA - Middle East

April 25 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall

April 28 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

April 30 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

May 1 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock-n-Roll Chicken Shack

May 2 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

May 6 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint

May 7 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

May 8 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

May 9 - Dallas, TX - Granada

May 13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

May 14 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

June 5 - Cincinnati, OH - Sawyer Point Park

June 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Bunbury Music Festival*

June 19 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival*

*festival dates





