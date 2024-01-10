The Umbrellas Share New Single 'Gone' Ahead Of New Album

San Francisco four piece The Umbrellas have shared "Gone," the third single from their forthcoming album, Fairweather Friend, out January 26 via Slumberland (and on Tough Love in the UK / EU).



The Umbrellas are four renegade romantics crafting irresistible indie pop hymns. The band's self-titled 2021 debut album became a breakout moment, winning critical praise and sparking an international tour. Follow-up LP Fairweather Friend goes a step further – absorbing the sonic attack of their live shows, it balances this with studio finesse, allowing the San Francisco four-piece to become the band they've always aspired to be.



"“Gone” talks about feeling stuck on trivial matters and chasing escapism to cope, even though you might not know what you're looking for/what will help you yet. The song never really finds an answer to the question of what to do when you're feeling stuck, but it does build some acceptance of the feeling, making the “rut” feel all the more human and universal. We're excited to add this song to our live set, since it's one of our more power-pop songs and we think it really highlights Keith's heroic drumming stylings and Matt/Morgan's duo harmonious vocals." -The Umbrellas

The Umbrellas' self-titled 2021 debut album was a breakout moment in an otherwise grim year, winning critical praise and fueling tours with everyone from labelmates Papercuts to fed Up. Follow-up LP Fairweather Friend goes a step further – balancing the rambunctious sonic attack of their live shows with studio craft and finesse, allowing the San Francisco four-piece to become the band they've always aspired to be.

It's a record overflowing with highlights. The addictive, upbeat melodies of introductory track ‘Three Cheers!' are matched to an impactful percussive punch; ‘Say What You Mean' finds The Umbrellas working with total confidence, letting the song ride out to its chiming conclusion, four voices working in precision. ‘When You Find Out' offers rotating notes of guitar punctuated by a vocal that pushes past angst to accept a world full of hope. A lean 10 track affair, it grasps towards beatific pop while fuelled by a sense of risk-taking and the precision that comes from long months on the road.

The Umbrellas coalesced in 2018 around a group of musicians with connections to the legendary San Francisco record emporium Amoeba Music. Singer and guitarist Matt Ferrera had previous links with bassist Nick Oka, as well as the powerhouse drummer Keith Frerichs. A chance encounter with Morgan Stanley singing karaoke at a Fourth of July party cemented the line-up around an avowed thirst for melody. “All of us love really earnest pop songs,” Nick points out. “I guess we got to a point in our lives where we wanted to be genuine.”

Playing shows at San Francisco's vital DIY redoubt Hit Gallery, The Umbrellas would share line-ups with local heroes such as April Magazine and Cindy. Recording their debut album across a two-day spell at Matt's parents' house, the results won a devoted cult following. The experience of frequent touring bonded them tightly and allowed the volume to tick up a little higher (and higher...) and and feeding a desire for their next record to more closely mirror the energy of their live shows. “I think we got tired of people saying, oh you're so much louder than I thought you'd be!” laughs Matt. “Our early recordings are sweet and earnest… and we wanted it to be louder.”

Kicking off sessions in November 2022, the band used an ad hoc space Matt created in his basement, which allowed the sessions to be a little more relaxed in terms of timescale than their debut. “We gave ourselves more space for this album,” says Keith. “We wanted time to sit on the songs, and really work on them.”

Capturing their thrilling live dynamic on tape, The Umbrellas are at once more physical and yet also more controlled on their new album. Take opening track ‘Three Cheers!' – the peppy, sun-soaked rush masks a barbed lyric, courtesy of Nick Oka. “It's a pseudo-political song about power struggles that occur in a job situation, or a friend group. It's an observational song.”

‘Toe The Line' has an unkempt, rollicking sense of energy, the playful relationship analogy of the lyric pushed to the speed of light by Keith's just-chaotic-enough punk drumming. ‘When You Find Out' meanwhile epitomises their unified, egalitarian way of making music – with The Umbrellas, each voice counts. “It sounds different from any song we've ever written together,” says Morgan. “It shows how much we've grown. Trust helps us to build the songs. It's definitely a team effort.”

It's also a record of ambition. ‘Say What You Mean' stretches past the four-minute mark, the viola performance informed by Estonian minimalist composer Arvo Pärt. ‘Gone' was the first song attempted for the new album, and the last they actually finished, endless re-writes transforming it into a manifesto of control and release. Taken as a whole Fairweather Friend is a bold indiepop triumph, crafted with purpose and attention. Taking their time over each note, the four-piece have strengthened their songwriting, adding depth and assurance while unlocking their potential. Some bonds last a lifetime – The Umbrellas are ready to capture your heart.

TOUR DATES:

02/02 San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop (Record Release)

02/26 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour #

# = w/ Snail Mail, Narrow Head

Press photo by Jorge Aguilar