The String Cheese Incident Announces Collaboration with Oskar Blues Brewery for 25th Anniversary

The String Cheese Incident is excited to announce a collaborative partnership with Colorado-based craft brewery Oskar Blues. SCI and Oskar Blues have brewed up the brand new S.C.I.P.A.

The new beer will be available exclusively at the upcoming Dillon Amphitheatre and Red Rocks shows in July.

Tour info and up to date news available at stringcheseincident.com.

The past 25 years have written a story that is packed full of surreal experiences, epic moments, groundbreaking involvement and huge accomplishments. They have been recognized for their commitment to musical creativity and integrity, for their community spirit, philanthropic endeavors, and for their innovative approach to the business of music.

When The String Cheese Incident's growth first started gaining momentum over two decades ago, when the Internet was just beginning to take hold and the major-label business model was failing, the band decided to make music on their own terms.

Since then, The String Cheese Incident has gone on to carve out a completely different approach to the business of music; they are truly pioneers of a new way of "making a band." With the Internet as their tool, SCI was among the first artists to disseminate information online, such as tour dates, release information, and other news, to their growing fan base. Rather than doing business on such terms as "the bottom line," SCI put their music and their fans first, opening companies of their own, including a ticketing company, a merchandise company and a fan travel agency, to best serve their community. The band's record label, SCI Fidelity Records, has always operated under the same ideals. Even early on, SCI Fidelity embraced downloadable music and file sharing, delivering SCI's "On The Road" series, where every show the band plays is made available for download on the Internet. Whether they realized it at the time or not, The String Cheese Incident was inventing grassroots band development. Today, literally hundreds of bands are using some version of this same approach to building a band.

The String Cheese Incident's commitment goes well beyond their immediate community, and even beyond the music community as a whole. Early on, the band took a serious interest in giving back to the communities that they visited, and they were among the first performers to encourage "Green" shows and tours. SCI's support has helped give rise to such not-for-profit organizations as Conscious Alliance, Rock the Earth, and HeadCount. All the while, The String Cheese Incident has stayed committed to music as a creative endeavor, not just in their recordings but also in their live performances. The list of SCI's special guests and collaborators is long and diverse. Their annual events such as Horning's Hideout, and holiday shows such as New Year's and Halloween, have helped redefine the concert experience and has garnered the band a reputation as live music vibe innovators.

In 2017, The String Cheese Incident released "Believe" on SCI Fidelity Records, making it the second time the band collaborated with producer Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads. Harrison also produced "Song In My Head" for SCI in 2014, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. "Believe" was recorded in the band's newly founded HQ / studio in Boulder, dubbed the "SCI Sound Lab". Stay tuned for more from the SCI Sound Lab in 2019!

stringcheeseincident.com

In 2002, in the funky little town of Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery shattered craft beer convention by stuffing their voluminously hopped mutha of a brew, Dale's Pale Ale, into a portable, crushable, infinitely recyclable can. Craft beer in a can stays fresher for longer, and it's easy to pack in (and pack out) on any soul-saving adventure. Oskar Blues now operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas to provide craft beer in a can to all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and 17 other countries.

oskarblues.com





