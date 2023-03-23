Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The SteelDrivers Announce 2023 'Riding The Rails' Tour

Tickets for all concerts go on-sale March 25.

Mar. 23, 2023  

GRAMMY Award-winning bluegrass group The SteelDrivers is gearing up for a busy concert season with today's announce of the band's Riding The Rails tour. The 44-date tour trek kicks-off Friday, March 31 and will conclude on November 11.

Concert stops include Annapolis, MD; Little Rock, AR; Oklahoma City, OK; Cincinnati, OH; Spokane, WA; Knoxville, TN; Boulder, CO; Jacksonville, FL and more. Knoxville and Park City, UT dates will feature multiple-night concerts.

"Steelheads! We are so excited to announce our 2023 tour," says Tammy King, founding member and fiddle player / vocalist for The Steeldrivers. "We are heading to some of our favorite spaces. Come on out and hang with us! Can't wait!"

Additionally, The SteelDrivers have been in the studio working on various recording projects to be announced later this year.

SteelDrivers 2023 Riding The Rails Tour Dates

March 31 - Sanford, FL - Tuffy's
April 1 - Immokalee, FL - Southland Bluegrass & Wilderness Festival
April 2 - Lake Wales, FL - Concert Under the Stars
April 22 - Largo, FL - Central Park PAC
April 27 - Troy, NY - Troy Music Hall
April 28 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head Onstage
April 29 - Newburyport, MA - Belleville Roots Music Series
June 1 - Punta Gorda, FL - Laishley Park
June 15 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
June 16 - Eureka Springs, AR - Ozark Mountain Soul Festival
June 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
June 23 - Morehead, KY - Rudy Fest
June 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Park
June 25 - Murphysboro, IL - Shawnee Cave
July 7 - St. Clair, MO - Lost Lake Hill
Aug 3 - Spokane, WA - Fox Theatre
Aug 4 - Libby, MT - Happy's Inn
Aug 5 - Melville, MT - Café 191
Aug 11 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
Aug 12 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
Aug 16 - Clayton, NY - Clayton Opera House
Aug 17 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer
Aug 18 - Gettysburg, PA - Bluegrass Festival
Aug 25 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile
Aug 26 - Redmond, OR - General Duffy's Waterhole
Aug 27 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre
Sept 2 - Piketon, OH - SamJam
Sept 7 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Theatre
Sept 16 - Winchester, VA - Fiddles and Fifths Festival
Sept 21-24 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre
Sept 28 - Boulder, CO - Chatauqua Auditorium
Sept 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Boot Barn
Oct 1 - Bellvue, CO - Mishawaka Ampitheatre
Oct 6 - Renfro Valley, KY - New Barn Theatre
Oct 7 - LaGrange, KY - Ashbourne Farms
Oct 13 - Big Stone Gap, VA - Bluegrass Festival
Oct 14 - Newberry, SC - Newberry Opera House
Oct 19 - Lynchburg, VA - Academy Center for the Arts
Oct 20 - Manteo, NC - OuterBanks Bluegrass Festival
Oct 21 - Wilmington, NC - Kenan Auditorium
Nov 2 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre
Nov 3 - Alexandra, VA - Birchmere
Nov 10 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
Nov 11 - Ft. Pierce, FL - Saint Lucie Farm

Only Nashville could give birth to a band like The SteelDrivers: a group of seasoned veterans, each distinguished in his or her own right, each valued in the town's commercial community, who are seizing an opportunity to follow their hearts to their souls' reward.

In doing so, they are braiding their bluegrass roots with new threads of their own design, bringing together country, soul, blues, and other contemporary influences to create an unapologetic hybrid that is old as the hills but fresh as the morning dew. This is new music with the old feeling. SteelDrivers fan Vince Gill describes the band's fusion as simply "an incredible combination."

Specializing in a unique mix of what might be called bluegrass soul, The SteelDrivers have become one of the biggest names in progressive bluegrass after making their debut in 2005. While there's a strong traditional streak in The SteelDrivers sound, they bring a passion to their delivery that adds a distinctive flavor, and they're not afraid of adding a forceful grit to the music.

The SteelDrivers have been nominated for four GRAMMY Awards, the Americana Music Association's New Artist of the Year Award and was IBMA's 2009 Emerging Artist of The Year. In 2015, The Muscle Shoals Recordings won a GRAMMY for Best Bluegrass Recording. The SteelDrivers are: Richard Bailey (banjo), Tammy Rogers (fiddle) Mike Fleming (bass) Brent Truitt (mandolin) and Matt Dame (guitar).

Photo Credit: Anthony Scarlati



share