The SteelDrivers Announce 2023 'Riding The Rails' Tour

GRAMMY Award-winning bluegrass group The SteelDrivers is gearing up for a busy concert season with today's announce of the band's Riding The Rails tour. The 44-date tour trek kicks-off Friday, March 31 and will conclude on November 11.

Concert stops include Annapolis, MD; Little Rock, AR; Oklahoma City, OK; Cincinnati, OH; Spokane, WA; Knoxville, TN; Boulder, CO; Jacksonville, FL and more. Knoxville and Park City, UT dates will feature multiple-night concerts.

"Steelheads! We are so excited to announce our 2023 tour," says Tammy King, founding member and fiddle player / vocalist for The Steeldrivers. "We are heading to some of our favorite spaces. Come on out and hang with us! Can't wait!"

Tickets for all concerts go on-sale March 25 with purchasing information available on the band's website here.

Additionally, The SteelDrivers have been in the studio working on various recording projects to be announced later this year.

SteelDrivers 2023 Riding The Rails Tour Dates

March 31 - Sanford, FL - Tuffy's

April 1 - Immokalee, FL - Southland Bluegrass & Wilderness Festival

April 2 - Lake Wales, FL - Concert Under the Stars

April 22 - Largo, FL - Central Park PAC

April 27 - Troy, NY - Troy Music Hall

April 28 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head Onstage

April 29 - Newburyport, MA - Belleville Roots Music Series

June 1 - Punta Gorda, FL - Laishley Park

June 15 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

June 16 - Eureka Springs, AR - Ozark Mountain Soul Festival

June 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

June 23 - Morehead, KY - Rudy Fest

June 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Park

June 25 - Murphysboro, IL - Shawnee Cave

July 7 - St. Clair, MO - Lost Lake Hill

Aug 3 - Spokane, WA - Fox Theatre

Aug 4 - Libby, MT - Happy's Inn

Aug 5 - Melville, MT - Café 191

Aug 11 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

Aug 12 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

Aug 16 - Clayton, NY - Clayton Opera House

Aug 17 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

Aug 18 - Gettysburg, PA - Bluegrass Festival

Aug 25 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile

Aug 26 - Redmond, OR - General Duffy's Waterhole

Aug 27 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

Sept 2 - Piketon, OH - SamJam

Sept 7 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Theatre

Sept 16 - Winchester, VA - Fiddles and Fifths Festival

Sept 21-24 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

Sept 28 - Boulder, CO - Chatauqua Auditorium

Sept 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Boot Barn

Oct 1 - Bellvue, CO - Mishawaka Ampitheatre

Oct 6 - Renfro Valley, KY - New Barn Theatre

Oct 7 - LaGrange, KY - Ashbourne Farms

Oct 13 - Big Stone Gap, VA - Bluegrass Festival

Oct 14 - Newberry, SC - Newberry Opera House

Oct 19 - Lynchburg, VA - Academy Center for the Arts

Oct 20 - Manteo, NC - OuterBanks Bluegrass Festival

Oct 21 - Wilmington, NC - Kenan Auditorium

Nov 2 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

Nov 3 - Alexandra, VA - Birchmere

Nov 10 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

Nov 11 - Ft. Pierce, FL - Saint Lucie Farm

Only Nashville could give birth to a band like The SteelDrivers: a group of seasoned veterans, each distinguished in his or her own right, each valued in the town's commercial community, who are seizing an opportunity to follow their hearts to their souls' reward.

In doing so, they are braiding their bluegrass roots with new threads of their own design, bringing together country, soul, blues, and other contemporary influences to create an unapologetic hybrid that is old as the hills but fresh as the morning dew. This is new music with the old feeling. SteelDrivers fan Vince Gill describes the band's fusion as simply "an incredible combination."

Specializing in a unique mix of what might be called bluegrass soul, The SteelDrivers have become one of the biggest names in progressive bluegrass after making their debut in 2005. While there's a strong traditional streak in The SteelDrivers sound, they bring a passion to their delivery that adds a distinctive flavor, and they're not afraid of adding a forceful grit to the music.

The SteelDrivers have been nominated for four GRAMMY Awards, the Americana Music Association's New Artist of the Year Award and was IBMA's 2009 Emerging Artist of The Year. In 2015, The Muscle Shoals Recordings won a GRAMMY for Best Bluegrass Recording. The SteelDrivers are: Richard Bailey (banjo), Tammy Rogers (fiddle) Mike Fleming (bass) Brent Truitt (mandolin) and Matt Dame (guitar).

Photo Credit: Anthony Scarlati