The Stadium Tour, Featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett, Postponed to 2022

The Stadium Tour, featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett, has been postponed to 2022.

"To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022," a statement reads. "This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in there and can't wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It's going to be one for the history books!"

The Stadium Tour was originally scheduled to kick off in June 2020 and was initially delayed until summer 2021.

Read the full statement on Twitter below!