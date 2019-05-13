The Southern River Band Release New Single CHIMNEY On 5/17

On May 17, 2019 Australian rockers The Southern River Band will release "Chimney," the first taste of the band's tantalizing new music and a preview from their upcoming second album Rumor and Innuendo, due out in August, 2019.

Produced by Dan Carroll and recorded at RADA Studios in West Perth, the single "Chimney" is a touchstone for the style of take no prisoners, high-octane, rock 'n' roll that The Southern River Band are known for.

Within the first year of formation, The Southern River Band have literally gone from playing to a handful of people to becoming one of Australia's most popular and exciting new acts. The group recently completed a seven week, coast to coast tour and has sold-out shows and festivals throughout Australia. Known for connecting one-on-one with fans drawn to the guitar wielding non-stop party music (led by Australia's new favorite front man, Cal Kramer,) The Southern River Band has been noted for their musicianship and exceptional live performances.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You