The Southern River Band Release New Single CHIMNEY On 5/17
On May 17, 2019 Australian rockers The Southern River Band will release "Chimney," the first taste of the band's tantalizing new music and a preview from their upcoming second album Rumor and Innuendo, due out in August, 2019.
Produced by Dan Carroll and recorded at RADA Studios in West Perth, the single "Chimney" is a touchstone for the style of take no prisoners, high-octane, rock 'n' roll that The Southern River Band are known for.
Within the first year of formation, The Southern River Band have literally gone from playing to a handful of people to becoming one of Australia's most popular and exciting new acts. The group recently completed a seven week, coast to coast tour and has sold-out shows and festivals throughout Australia. Known for connecting one-on-one with fans drawn to the guitar wielding non-stop party music (led by Australia's new favorite front man, Cal Kramer,) The Southern River Band has been noted for their musicianship and exceptional live performances.