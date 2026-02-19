Foy Vance to Play 'The Wake World Tour' Across U.S. and Europe

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Northern Ireland-born, Emmy Award-winning singer-songwriter Foy Vance has announced The Wake World Tour. The 60-date tour – in celebration of Vance’s March 13 album, The Wake – will kick off in Zurich, Switzerland, on Sept. 3rd and wrap in Boston, MA, on May 1st, 2027.

The world tour will start in Europe and the UK with stops including Berlin, Paris, Copenhagen, Edinburgh, London (two nights) and Dublin. The US portion includes Los Angeles (two nights), Denver, Nashville, Chicago, Washington D.C. and New York City.

Artist pre-sale begins February 24th at 10am local time and general on sale begins February 27th at 10am local time. Fans can learn more and get their tickets HERE.

Out March 13 via Rounder Records, The Wake marks the completion of a 26-year grief journey, which led Vance to create a series of seven albums following the passing of his father in 1999. Produced by Ethan Johns, the 13-track album is described as a "convergence of folk, soul, and Southern blues."

The Wake World Tour will follow a series of special record store performances and intimate, sold-out album release shows in March. Plus, he’ll play a hometown show, A Celebration of Life with Foy Vance, at Custom House Square in Belfast in August.

Vance's discography includes albums like Joy of Nothing, From Muscle Shoals, Signs of Life, and To Memphis.

Foy Vance Upcoming Shows:

March 2 | Assai Records | Dundee, Scotland**

March 3 | Assai Records | Edinburgh, Scotland**

March 3 | Assai Records | Glasgow, Scotland**

March 4 | One NinetyFour | London, England

March 6 | Spindizzy Records | Dublin, Ireland**

March 7 | Bending Sound | Bangor, Northern Ireland**

March 7 | Upstairs at Duke Of York | Belfast, Northern Ireland+

March 12 | The Blue Room - Third Man Records | Nashville, TN+

March 13 | Vinyl Tap | Nashville, TN**

March 13 | Grand Ole Opry | Nashville, TN

March 16 | Rough Trade | New York City, NY**

March 17 | Joe's Pub | New York, NY+

March 18 | Amoeba | Los Angeles, CA**

March 19 | The Sun Rose | Los Angeles, CA+

March 22 | Rough Trade East | London, England**

August 15 | Custom House Square | Belfast, Northern Ireland

September 3 | Spirgarten | Zurich, Switzerland

September 4 | Technikum | Munich, Germany

September 6 | Heimathafen Neukölln | Berlin, Germany

September 8 | TivoliVredenburg | Utrecht, Netherlands

September 9 | Doornroosje | Nijmegen, Netherlands

September 11 | Kulturkirche | Cologne, Germany

September 12 | Knust | Hamburg, Germany

September 13 | De Oosterpoort | Groningen, Netherlands

September 15 | Café de la Danse | Paris, France

September 22 | Bremen Teater | Copenhagen, Denmark

September 24 | Sentrum Scene | Oslo, Norway

September 25 | Pustervik | Gothenburg, Sweden

September 27 | Södra Teatern | Stockholm, Sweden

October 16 | Sage Two | Gateshead, UK

October 17 | The Queen's Hall | Edinburgh, UK

October 18 | The Albert Halls | Stirling, UK

October 20 | Birmingham Town Hall | Birmingham, UK

October 21 | St George's | Bristol, UK

October 23 | O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire | London, UK

October 24 | O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire | London, UK

October 25 | Albert Hall | Manchester, UK

October 27 | Wexford Spiegeltent | Wexford, Ireland

October 29 | 3Olympia Theatre | Dublin, Ireland

October 30 | Town Hall Theatre | Galway, Ireland

October 31 | Lime Tree Theatre | Limerick, Ireland

November 6 | El Rey Theatre | Los Angeles, CA

November 7 | El Rey Theatre | Los Angeles, CA

November 8 | Great American Music Hall | San Francisco, CA

November 10 | Aladdin Theater | Portland, OR

November 12 | Hollywood Theatre | Vancouver, BC

November 13 | Neptune Theatre | Seattle, WA

November 14 | Knitting Factory | Spokane, WA

November 16 | Knitting Factory | Boise, ID

November 17 | The Commonwealth Room | Salt Lake City, UT

November 19 | Wheeler Opera House | Aspen, CO

November 20 | Fox Theatre | Boulder, CO

November 21 | Gothic Theatre | Denver, CO

March 31, 2027 | The 04 Center | Austin, TX

April 1, 2027 | The Heights Theater | Houston, TX

April 2, 2027 | The Heights Theater | Houston, TX

April 3, 2027 | Granada Theater | Dallas, TX

April 4, 2027 | Granada Theater | Dallas, TX

April 7, 2027 | Iron City | Birmingham, AL

April 8, 2027 | Variety Playhouse | Atlanta, GA

April 9, 2027 | The Basement East | Nashville, TN

April 10, 2027 | Bijou Theatre | Knoxville, TN

April 12, 2027 | Memorial Hall | Cincinnati, OH

April 13, 2027 | The Vogue | Indianapolis, IN

April 15, 2027 | Fitzgerald Theater | St. Paul, MN

April 16, 2027 | Atwood Music Hall | Madison, WI

April 17, 2027 | Thalia Hall | Chicago, IL

April 20, 2027 | St. Cecilia Music Center | Grand Rapids, MI

April 21, 2027 | Danforth Music Hall | Toronto, ON

April 23, 2027 | Ardmore Music Hall | Philadelphia, PA

April 24, 2027 | The Howard Theatre | Washington, DC

April 25, 2027 | The Tin Pan | Richmond, VA

April 27, 2027 | Appell Center for the Performing Arts | York, PA

April 29, 2027 | Levon Helm Studios | Woodstock, NY

April 30, 2027 | Sony Hall | New York, NY

May 1, 2027 | The Wilbur | Boston, MA

**denotes record store events

+denotes sold-out album release shows

Photo Credit: Gregg Houston