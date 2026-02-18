Hrishikesh Hirway Sets New Album, Conversation Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hrishikesh Hirway has set the release of his new album In the Last Hour of Light, out April 24 via Keeled Scales. The album is his first full-length release under his own name, marking his return to making records after more than a decade focused on audio storytelling through his podcast Song Exploder.

Hirway has also confirmed a new set of special tour dates: A Concert and Conversation with Hrishikesh Hirway and Special Guests will consist of a moderated talk with a noted guest (musicians, authors, filmmakers, podcast hosts) about his songs and where they came from, followed by a live performance. Special guests will be announced soon.

Stops include Los Angeles’ Pacific Electric, Chicago’s Lincoln Hall, and New York’s Le Poisson Rouge. The full list of dates below, and tickets will be available Thursday, February 19, here. Next week at Brooklyn’s On Air Fest, Hrishi will hold a conversation and performance with Peter Silberman of The Antlers, which will see both trade new songs and stories. Tickets are available now here.

In the Last Hour of Light is described as "a deeply personal memoir about letting go; of people, of fading memories, of the desire to stop time." The album was written in the wake of Hirway’s mother’s death and amidst his father’s hospitalization. It is available to pre-order/pre-save here. The album’s first single, “Stray Dogs,” featuring Iron & Wine, is out now. Listen to it below.

A Concert and Conversation with Hrishikesh Hirway and Special Guests Tour Dates

February 26—Brooklyn, NY—On Air Fest / Screening Room at Wythe Hotel

April 22—Austin, TX—3TEN

May 14—Los Angeles, CA—Pacific Electric

May 16—San Francisco, CA—Swedish American Hall

May 27—Nashville, TN—Analog at Hutton Hotel

May 30—Chicago, IL—Lincoln Hall

June 7—Seattle, WA—Triple Door

June 11—Boston, MA—Sinclair

June 13—New York, NY—LPR

About Hrishikesh Hirway

Hrishikesh Hirway has been producing music for over two decades; his EP Rooms I Used to Call My Own was released in March 2022, and he composed the original score for the 2025 thriller Companion. His music career first began in the early 2000s with his solo project The One AM Radio, and later with MOORS, a collaboration with Oscar-nominated actor and rapper Lakeith Stanfield.

He’s the host, creator, and executive producer of Song Exploder, an award-winning podcast and a Netflix original television series, where musicians tell the story of the creative process behind one of their songs. Hirway will receive iHeartMedia’s 2026 Icon Innovator Award at this year’s SXSW for his “visionary approach to storytelling” through the podcast.

Hirway additionally produced and co-hosted the award-winning podcasts Home Cooking, with chef and author Samin Nosrat; and The West Wing Weekly, with actor Joshua Malina.

Photo Credit: Elisha Christian