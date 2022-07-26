The Soft Pink Truth Announces New Album 'Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?'

Following the recent announcement on the Was It Ever Real? mini-album, due out August 19th, producer and sound artist Drew Daniel aka The Soft Pink Truth has announced the accompanying new full-length album Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? out October 19th.

Together, both releases push the deep dance music experiments of Daniel's acclaimed previous album Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase? (Pitchfork Best New Music) into even more ecstatic and sonically ambitious territory. Throughout, the provocation to go "deeper" prompts promiscuous moves across the genres of disco, minimalism, ambient, and jazz, sliding onto and off of the dancefloor.

Alongside the announcement, Daniel has shared the album's first single, "Wanna Know", featuring guest vocals from Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak, Flock of Dimes). Teasing the album's sensual, psychedelic and subversive take on deep dance music, on "Wanna Know" album title becomes an airy vocal hook as Wasner harmonizes with herself singing "I just really wanna know / is it gonna get any deeper than this?" on top of rubbery bass guitar riffs and shimmering harpsichords that dissolve into a wall of stretched vocal manipulations and low sub-bass.

Asked to explain his new album's gauntlet-throwing title, Drew Daniel says: "years ago a friend was DJing in a club and a woman came into the DJ booth and asked 'is it going to get any deeper than this?' and the phrase became a kind of mantra for us. What did she really want? This album was created as an attempt to imagine possible musical responses to her question."

Throughout, Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? aims for a kind of psychedelic poolside take on disco, using the steady 120 bpm rhythmic chassis of the music as a launchpad for reverie rather than big room EDM bluster.

Sidestepping retro kitsch but paying homage to highly personal interpretations of disco such as Arthur Russell, Don Ray, Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band, and Mandré, or the jazz funk of Creed Taylor and CTI records, its emphasis upon slowly morphing deep house grooves will also appeal to fans of DJ Sprinkles, Moodymann and Theo Parrish.

At once catchy and spacey, poppy and perverse, Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? shows a restless musician trying to square the circle of dance music and meditation, repetition and change.

Daniel is currently touring throughout the US with Matmos in support of their new album Regards / ukłony dla Bogusław Schaeffer, as well as performing pieces from their recent albums Plastic Anniversary and The Consuming Flame.

Matmos US tour

Jul. 26 - Austin, TX - The Parish

Jul. 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl [tickets]

Jul. 30 - Nashville, TN - Third Man Records [tickets]

Aug. 1 - Chicago, IL - Constellation [tickets]

Aug. 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Andy Warhol Museum [tickets]

Aug. 4 - Toronto, ON - The Baby G [tickets]

Aug. 5 - Quebec City, QC - L'anti Bar & Spectacles [tickets]

Aug. 6 - Montreal, QC - Le Ritz [tickets]

Aug. 8 - Boston, MA - Sonia

Aug. 9 - Providence, RI - Alchemy [tickets]

Aug. 10 - New Haven, CT - State House

Aug. 11 - New York City, NY - Le Poisson Rouge [tickets]

Aug. 12 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA [tickets]

Aug. 13 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery [tickets]