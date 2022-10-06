The Smugglers Reissue 'In the Hall of Fame' on Vinyl

The Smugglers are proud to announce that Lavasocks Records is releasing "In the Hall of Fame" as a double LP on gold vinyl with a newly designed gatefold jacket on November 4th. To celebrate the upcoming release, the band is releasing a new video for "Rock 'n' Roll Was Never This Fun".

"It kind of blows my mind that this album is finally coming out on vinyl thirty years after its CD-only release," muses Smugglers lead singer Grant Lawrence, now a bestselling author and CBC Radio host. "And on double-gate-fold gold vinyl too!"

Formed when most of the members were still in High School in West Vancouver BC Canada, The Smugglers came of age during the grunge explosion, and came into their own in the pop-punk heyday of the mid-1990s while on Mint Records in their native land, and Lookout Records in the USA.

Releasing eight albums over the years of 1988-2004, the band's booze-fuelled, sweaty, and famously energetic garage rock shows (complete with dancing and kissing contests) took them across Canada, the USA, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Along the way, the "Canadian Ambassadors of Rock 'n' Roll" collided with the Gruesomes, the Donnas, the Hives, Mudhoney, the Young Fresh Fellows, the Queers, Supersnazz, Fugazi, the Dwarves, thee Headcoats, the Mr. T Experience, the Mummies and many more.

After a 13 year break, 2017 marked the return of the Smugglers in conjunction with lead singer Grant Lawrence's award-winning book Dirty Windshields: the best and the worst of the Smugglers tour diaries and a string of select reunion shows in Berkeley, Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, Saskatoon, and Seattle.