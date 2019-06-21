The Smoking Flowers' New LP SNOWBALL OUT OF HELL Inspired By Triumph Over Cancer Out Today

Today, East Nashville duo The Smoking Flowers (Kim and Scott Collins) release their new album Snowball Out Of Hell. The album, which premiered earlier this week at Folk Radio UK, is the acoustic companion their 2018 rock-oriented record Let's Die Together; both albums were conceived during Kim's battle with, and later victory over, an aggressive form of breast cancer. The cancer is in remission today--Kim only used holistic and alternative methods and adopted a raw food diet (no chemotherapy, no radiation, no hormones). In the wake of this terrifying journey, the pair took life by the reins and hit the road in their vintage Volvo 240 station wagon, touring across America and Canada for three years. With this life-altering experience to draw upon and years of intense touring under their proverbial belts, the couple tapped even deeper into their raw rock, punk and folk roots in the composition of Let's Die Together and Snowball Out of Hell. The urgency present in these recordings is undeniable, a true story of love and triumph. "We love to play both rock AND roll, and this album is our rolling rock... songs that came out of a dark experience," the band says. "But we saw light."

Snowball Out Of Hell has been praised by and featured at The Boot, Wide Open Country, The Bluegrass Situation, DittyTV, Cowboys & Indians, and more; the band's raw chemistry is palpable even in recorded form, and their harmonies indicate an incredible closeness and unity. With influences that range from Led Zeppelin to Gillian Welch, and The Ramones to Neil Young, The Smoking Flowers captivate as Kim dances between strings and percussion while Scott plays electric and acoustic guitar, and harmonica--she delivers her own sensual, simmering vocals, while his is the voice of a feisty, gin-battered, heart-on-his-sleeve, hardscrabble troubadour. The Collinses, who founded charitable organization The Treasure Chest, continue to be activists and advocates for holistic and alternative medicine and healing. Their music and lives have been and continue to be an influence on many East Nashville artists. The Smoking Flowers will celebrate the release with a snow-themed show on June 22nd at Nashville landmark venue The Basement with support from Indianola and Zach Schmidt. Click HERE for more information.

