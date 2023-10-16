The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer Announce UK and Ireland Summer Tour 2024

Tickets for the UK and Ireland 2024 tour go on sale Friday 20th October at 10am.

Oct. 16, 2023

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning, alternative rock pioneers, The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer have today announced a major summer tour of the UK and Ireland in 2024.

When The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band quite like them. They spun together rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft, and unshakable hooks.

Upon their formation, their sound was different, iconoclastic, and wholly new—and it still is today. As a result, they've sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two GRAMMY Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog is highlighted by the platinum Gish [1991], the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream [1993], diamond-certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness [1995], platinum Adore [1998], and gold Machina/The Machines of God [2000].

In 2018, they embarked on one of their most successful tours ever, the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, followed by SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN. 2020 saw the release of the band's eleventh full-length and latest double album, CYR. Meanwhile, 2023 has so far seen the release of album ATUM, a rock opera presented in three acts, alongside a massive sold out North American tour.  As prolific as ever, The Smashing Pumpkins are currently working on new music. More details to come.

The iconic Weezer return to the UK following their stint on the Hella Mega sold-out stadium tour, the release of their innovative quartet of EPs SZNZ in 2022 and massive sold out headline US tour.  

Weezer's music has been streamed billions of times with the band selling over 10 million albums in the U.S. and over 35 million records worldwide since their debut album's release in 1994. Their catalogue has included such megahits as “Buddy Holly,” “Undone (The Sweater Song),” “Say It Ain't So,” “El Scorcho,” “Hash Pipe,” “Island In The Sun,” “Beverly Hills,” “Pork and Beans,” and more. 

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer tour follows their headline stints at BeachLife festival in California last year. Tickets for the UK and Ireland 2024 tour go on sale Friday 20th October at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. For Ireland, tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.ie The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer

UK and Ireland Tour 2024

Friday 7th June - Birmingham Utilita Arena
Saturday 8th June -    London The O2
Monday 10th June - Dublin 3Arena
Wednesday 12th June - Glasgow OVO Hydro
Thursday 13th June - Manchester Co-op Live
Friday 14th June - Cardiff Castle
