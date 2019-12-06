The Sleazy Hippie Releases Debut Single 'Believe'

The masterminds behind the global dance smash who brought to you Meduza 'Piece Of Your Heart' and Jubel 'Dancing In The Moonlight, Get Together Records and DGTLBEATS have joined forces to release The Sleazy Hippies debut single 'Believe' on 6th December.

Listen below!

The track is a modern remake of the global chart-topping Cher classic and follows on from the success of The Sleazy Hippies sold out residency at BCM Planet Dance in Mallorca where the likes of Steve Aoki and Martin Garrix have previously played.

The Sleazy Hippie has already received previous support from the likes of Klingande, Pat Bendatti and Armada and is on track to be one of the most exciting DJs in 2020.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You