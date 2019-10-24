The Riverbank Theatre Presents RING OUT: A HOLIDAY JAZZ CONCERT

Swing in to the Christmas spirit with a mix of Jazz standards and classic Christmas songs with the Rick Everitt trio and special guest artists.

Former Port Huron High School grad and MSU alum Rick Everitt has moved back to the Blue Water area. His varied musical career has featured his trumpet and vocal performance in national touring shows, recordings, international television studio orchestras, and in the education of young performers at The International School in Minneapolis, MN. Rick is excited to be involved in various Riverbank Theatre productions and to hold his first "Home Town" concert appearance at The Snug; the "coolest little venue anywhere."

Now Rick has formed a new jazz group that will perform with him at The Snug Theater in Marine City on November 1-3 & 8-10. The trio features Price Smith (piano), Desi Joseph (bass) and Rob Emmanuel (drums). Guests Colleen Everitt and saxophonist Joe O'Mara join Rick and the trio presenting favorite standards, and new and classic songs of the holiday season.

Seating is limited at The Snug, so get your tickets now for this unique, fun, and heartwarming concert presentation.

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.. Tickets are $20.00 for reserved seating and are available online at www.riverbanktheatre.com or by phone at 810-278-1749.





