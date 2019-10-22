The Revivalists Announce Headlining 2020 Tour

Chart-topping rock band The Revivalists have announced their Into The Stars 2020 headlining tour, kicking off February 28th in Mashantucket, CT. The band will be making stops in Washington, DC, Chicago, St. Louis, Chicago, and more, including a stop at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY. Full routing below. Pre-sale tickets are available now and general on-sale begins October 25 at 10am local. For all ticketing details please visit www.therevivalists.com.

Additionally, The Revivalists have announced the creation of Rev Causes - an umbrella fund that will make donations to causes that are close to the band's heart. $1 of every ticket sold beginning with the 2020 tour dates will be donated to a variety of organizations through Rev Causes, and there will be numerous other ways to contribute to the fund. The initial organizations that Rev Causes will donate to are: Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Everytown For Gun Safety Support Fund, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Songs for Kids Foundation, Upturn Arts. For more information, please visit www.therevivalists.com/RevCauses.

"Rev Causes is a fund that supports the essential work of organizations dedicated to reviving and investing in our communities, our health, and our environment. By donating a portion of our ticket sales, and through fan donations and a variety of fundraising efforts, we aim to assist these exciting organizations in building a better future. Rev Causes is kind of like our music: It comes from a lot of different places and covers a lot of ground, but ultimately, it's all about what we believe in. We're proud to be supporting these causes and grateful for this opportunity to spread the love." - The Revivalists

Tune in on November 2nd to watch The Revivalists perform on the legendary Austin City Limits, and on November 19th they will make a special guest appearance when they perform on the CBS hit show NCIS: New Orleans.

Renowned for their live firepower, soulful alt-rock anthems, and their distinct mix of many of the classic styles of American music, the 8-piece ensemble of pedal steel guitar, unique two-drummer set-up, horns, and more is led by the incredible voice of front man David Shaw. The band will close out 2019 in their hometown of New Orleans with their annual New Year's Eve show with special guests Durand Jones & The Indications on December 31st at The Fillmore. On December 30th, the band will go back to their roots and kick off the festivities at Tipitina's during their annual RevHeads Ball, which will feature a special performance from the band. Throughout the two-day bash, fans will be immersed in New Year's Eve décor for the ultimate year-end celebration. Tickets for RevHeads Ball are only available for purchase as part of the GA or VIP bundles - PRESS HERE for more info. Tickets are on sale now.

The Revivalists have had an unstoppable 2019, playing to their biggest venues and festival crowds yet, adding to their more than 300 million global streams, opening for The Rolling Stones, joining Willie Nelson on stage, selling out Red Rocks for the second year in a row, making a big statement in support of the anti-gun violence movement during their debut at Lollapalooza (PRESS HERE to watch), and turning their recent hit songs like the #1 Triple A and Top 5 Alternative hit "All My Friends," the #1 Triple A and Top 15 Alternative hit "Change" - which became the band's third Mediabase #1 in a row at the Triple A format - and "Oh No" into instant fan favorites. The band also appeared at KAABOO Del Mar where special guest Bob Saget joined The Revivalists on stage for a performance of The Who's "My Generation" - PRESS HERE to watch. Next up, The Revivalists will perform at Florida Man Music Festival in Orlando on November 22nd, Riptide Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale on November 23rd, and 97X Next Big Thing in Tampa on November 24th.

The Revivalists bring fans into the studio with their newly released live track and video for "Oh No (Made In Muscle Shoals)," which was produced by the band and filmed at the legendary FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama - listen below. The video is the first taste of the band's forthcoming full Muscle Shoals live session which will offer re-imagined takes of the soulful anthems from Take Good Care plus a few surprises.

THE REVIVALISTS TOUR DATES:

November 22 Orlando, FL @ Florida Man Music Festival

November 23 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Riptide Music Festival

November 24 Tampa, FL @ 97X Next Big Thing

December 30 New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina's

December 31 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore*

February 28 Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

February 29 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

March 3 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

March 4 Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University

March 6 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

March 7 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

March 10 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

March 11 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

March 13 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

March 14 Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 18 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

March 20 Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino

March 21 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

*with Durand Jones & The Indications

