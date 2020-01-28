The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus to Release First New Single in 2 Years & Announce 2020 Tour Dates

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are kicking off 2020 with the release of their first original new music since 2018, a nod to their emo roots called "A Long Time Ago In A Galaxy Called LA." . The track will be available on all major streaming services on Friday, Jan. 31st and is the first song off their forthcoming The Emergency EP, to be released later this year. The band has also announced a spring headlining tour, and several dates in Australia with Boys Like Girls (see below).



"A Long Time Ago In A Galaxy Called LA" marks their first new release since 2018's The Awakening. However, the band weren't quiet in 2019, having shared a radio mix of one of the album's tracks, "Shooting Star." They also joined Hopeless Records' Songs That Saved My Life Vol. 2 to share their cover of Thrice's "Trust."



Front man Ron Winter explains "This song was just really fun from the beginning to the end. It's the story of how I met my future wife. As I was producing the lead vocal, the engineer tracking me stopped and said, 'This is crazy. I was here this night!' And he was there, so that was proof to me I really captured the essence of the occasion lyrically."



He continues "It's a melodic roller coaster of nervous excitement, like when you first meet someone special. This is a fun, unashamed love song straight from the emo playbook. Don't quit before the end because this song rides hard until the wheels fall off!"



The band begins their 2020 touring season with several headlining dates, starting at the end of February. More North American and European dates are also in the works, and the band will be journeying to Australia in April as direct support for Boys Like Girls.



U.S. Spring Headlining Tour:

Thursday, 2/27 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

Friday, 2/28 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

Saturday, 2/29 - Smoqued Festival (Craig Ranch Regional Park) - Las Vegas, NV

Sunday, March 1st - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

Thursday, March 5th - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

Friday, March 6th - The Loft @ Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

Saturday, March 7th - Rock Crusher Canyon Pavilion & Amphitheater - Crystal Lake, FL

Wednesday, March 25th - Brick By Brick in San Diego, CA

Thursday, March 26th - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

Friday, March 27th - The Hi Hat - Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, March 28th - The Parish @ House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

Wednesday, April 1st - Full Circle Brewing Company - Fresno, CA

Thursday, April 2nd - The Boardwalk - Orangevale, CA

Friday, April 3rd - Brick & Mortar Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Saturday, April 4th - Speakeasy Bar & Grill @ 1933 - Bakersfield, CA

Sunday, 4/5 - Atrium @ The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA



Australian Tour (Direct Support for Boys Like Girls):

Saturday, 4/18 - Capitol - Perth, AU

Sunday, 4/19 - The Gov - Adelaide, AU

Wednesday, 4/22 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, AU

Friday, 4/24 - Metro Theater - Sydney, AU

Saturday, 4/25 - The Valley Drive-In - Brisbane, AU





