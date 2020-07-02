The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Reach 1.3 Billion Streams, Sign With Create Music Group

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, an economic collapse and social justice unrest throughout the US and the world - we are all trying to find ways to celebrate and stay positive.

With that in mind, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus has two big reasons to feel upbeat, as they have reached a major milestone that few music artists achieve: They have passed 1.3 Billion verified audio streams for their career. In conjunction with this momentous achievement, the band is announcing a new partnership with Hollywood, CA based Create Music Group - who will be releasing their new "The Emergency EP" on August 21st.

Ron Winter, lead singer and founder of the band says: "17 years and more than 1.3 billion audio streams later - What can I say? 2020 has been a tough year and I am exhausted... But my heart is full of gratitude in this moment. All that we have learned has led us here. I am a full time Dad, part time rocker (currently laid off due to a global pandemic). I just want to Thank everyone that helped us along the way. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence helped us push "Face Down" to the mainstream and start tough conversations - not unlike today. Hopeless Records and the Take Action Tour helped us spread awareness and urgency about the importance of being vigilant in regards to mental health and suicide prevention and even brought me to Washington, DC to implore the government to treat these matters as life and death... Not a PR move".



He continues "To Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, YouTube and all the streaming services who have made being an independent band (for 10 years now) possible - we THANK YOU! We simply could not have done this without all of these people and respective companies. We also are blessed to have such loyal fans - we wouldn't be here without you, and you deserve all of our gratitude as well. To anyone who is reading this bumping the new single ("Brace Yourself") loud with the windows down so the neighbors can hear it, especially our friends at Active Rock radio - we are grateful! Also, to my new friends in the #BlackLivesMatter movement (which we have added to our above mentioned causes we support) we say "stay loud, we hear you."

On the signing, Ron further states "We start a new chapter with Create Music as our distributor and I'm happy to report they support all of the above. Lastly and most important I want to thank my wife Angela. I would not have lived to see this day if she did not support me in getting help many years ago. God Bless!"

Mary Plotas - CMG Label Services, A&R Rock/Metal adds: "We are so thrilled to welcome The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus to the CMG Family! This band truly embodies what Rock/Emo music is suppose to do... make you feel the ineffable. Their newest single, "Brace Yourself" evokes just that! The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus confronts head on the seriousness of the pandemic, while shedding light on the importance of the safety measures in place. Our team is exhilarated about their signing and what the future holds for our new partnership".

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus has amassed a large and loyal following over the years, and has more than 1.8 million followers across all Social Media platforms. "Brace Yourself" has received placement on curated playlists on all major streaming platforms and is the follow up to "A Long Time Ago In A Galaxy Called LA" - both of which will be on their upcoming EP. The bands Radio hits include "Face Down", "Pen & Paper", "Am I The Enemy", "The Awakening" and "On Becoming Willing". Along with the 1.3 billion audio streams, the band has amassed more than 250 Million views of their videos on Youtube. TRJA has released 5 full length albums: "Face Down" (2006), "Lonely Road" (2009), "Am I The Enemy" (2011), "4" (2014) and "The Awakening" (2018) ; 6 EPs and 20 singles.

The band has kept their loyal following through constant touring, and have played countless headlining tours along with featured appearances at some of the biggest festivals in the world. These include the Vans Warped Tour, Rock on the Range, Inkcarceration, Bamboozle and SXSW in the U.S.; Soundwave in Australia, and Radstock & Slam Dunk festivals in the UK.



Established in 2015, Create Music Group is a music technology company whose industry-leading platforms empower rights holders, distributors, artists and brands to identify and secure monetization opportunities and build new audiences. Create monetizes more than 12 billion monthly streams across all platforms. The company works with superstar artists, major and independent record labels and global brands. The company operates a number of media properties including the Top 10 TikTok channel, Flighthouse, which has more than 25 million followers and 2 Billion monthly views. Create Music Group's headquarters, a 25,000 square foot creative campus in the heart of Hollywood, CA, is replete with state-of-the art recording studios, soundstages, offices and other production facilities.

