The Orion Experience Covers Olivia Newton-John's 'Hopelessly Devoted To You'

The track will be released Friday February 24th.

Jan. 26, 2023  

The Orion Experience is excited to announce, on Australia Day no less, the release of their first single of 2023, a cover of Olivia Newton-John's "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from the motion picture Grease. Click here to presave the track upon release Friday February 24th.

This latest single from The Orion Experience's (T.O.E.) upcoming album of cover songs, CosmiCovers pays homage to Olivia Newton-John. So many of T.O.E.'s musical influences come from the land down under, it only seemed right to celebrate the uniqueness of Aussie pop by covering this track.

Reimagined with a Motown groove, band members Linda XO and Orion Simprini worked out Stevie Wonder inspired melodies, with a Jackson 5-like rhythm section. Lead guitar player, Reef Roxx laid down an Afro-Cuban style lick that is impossible not to dance to. Like all great cover songs, The Orion Experience wanted to pay tribute to the original work, written by legendary Australian producer John Farrar, while adding their own distinct style.

We challenge all you Rydell High School T-Birds to a drag race at Thunder Road if this cover doesn't get you on the dance floor for Vince Fontaine's National Bandstand.



