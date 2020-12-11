'The Official Keith Emerson Tribute Concert' Scheduled For March 11, 2021

Due to popular demand, The Official Keith Emerson Tribute Concert, which is scheduled for March 11, 2021 release, has added the DVD format to its roster. The concert will now be available in both the DVD Digipak format and also in a Blu-Ray Hi-Def downloadable version, playable on any device, both accompanied by a bonus audio version of the concert.

To be released on Cherry Red Records, this official 3-disc set brings you the historical 2016 tribute show in Los Angeles featuring a once-in-a-lifetime lineup of musical luminaries performing music from Emerson, Lake & Palmer, The Nice, Emerson, Lake & Powell, The Keith Emerson Band and the Three Fates Project.

The 2 1/2 - hour concert film features many stellar performances by over two dozen prominent artists in rock, jazz and classical music as well as artist interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, tribute speeches, and a gallery of personal never-before-seen photos from the Emerson estate.