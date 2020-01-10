The New Regime Release New Track And Video For 'Heart Mind Body & Soul'

The New Regime, the brainchild of Ilan Rubin (Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves), release an invigorating new track and music video for "Heart Mind Body & Soul".

Watch the John David Moffat directed video from the band's third installment, Body, and the title track for the full-length LP below!

Body is set for release on January 24th and follows The New Regime's first two parts Heart and Mind, off the upcoming full-length album Heart Mind Body & Soul out this Spring.

Starting March 1st, The New Regime will be on the road with Silversun Pickups as support for a month long U.S. tour. They will be performing in major markets such as Brooklyn, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, and more. For more information and to purchase tickets for the upcoming tour, please visit The New Regime's website HERE.

The music video for "Heart Mind Body & Soul" follows the release of "It's Gonna Be OK", a track about keeping your chin up when things are looking down; "A Way To Feel Again," a song that deals with newfound isolation as a side effect of the digital age; and "Turning A Blind Eye". The latter's performance-centric video was shot while The New Regime supported Angels & Airwaves on their sold-out North American tour earlier this fall.

Rubin, whose young age defies the amount of work he's already tackled, was recently called "Nine Inch Nails' secret weapon" (Metal Injection) and "one of rock's most in-demand drummers" (Louder). Today, however, it can be argued that the multi-instrumentalist's best work happens when this one-man-band is fronting-and backing-The New Regime. The band's previous releases have been featured by massive press outlets such as Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NME, Alternative Press, and Modern Drummer and have seen them share the stage with Muse, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves, The Used, Juliette Lewis, Alice In Chains, and more. With the new releases, Rubin is looking forward to continuing to reinvent the wheel and becoming a master of his own regime.

Body Tracklist

Heart Mind Body & Soul Struggle in My Bones Destructive Patterns She Had Me Wrong

The New Regime Tour Dates

w/Silversun Pickups

March 01 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philly

March 02 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

March 03 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

March 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

March 06 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

March 08 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club

March 09 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

March 11 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

March 12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

March 13 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

March 15 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

March 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

March 18 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

March 19 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

March 21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

March 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

March 23 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

May 02 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival*

*festival date





