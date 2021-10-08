The National Parks Release New Album 'A Mix For The End Of The World – Part 1'

Today, folk-influenced male/female indie pop band The National Parks has released their new album, A Mix For The End Of The World - Part 1.

The first half of the Provo, UT-based quartet's two-part independent digital-only project features the singles "UFO," "Headlights" and "Summer Bird" as well as new track "Live Til We Die," which they have also issued an official lyric video for.

The National Parks will celebrate the release of A Mix For The End Of The World - Part 1 tomorrow, Saturday, October 9th, when they headline their very own curated festival experience Superbloom Music Festival under the stars near Zion National Park at Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane, UT.

A Mix For The End Of The World - Part 1 follows The National Parks' critically acclaimed 2020 album Wildflower and continues to showcase the band's sonic evolution and Brady's deep and heartfelt songwriting. The 8-track collection, recorded at June Audio and produced and mixed by their longtime collaborator Scott Wiley, was inspired by love and life, and chronicles the fear, joy, uncertainty, and peace that life might look like at the end of the world.

The National Parks - Brady Parks [guitar, vocals], Sydney Macfarlane [keys, vocals], Cam Brannelly [drums] and Megan Parks [violin] - first introduced the new collection this summer with the double release of "Headlights" and "Summer Bird." The folk-tinged "Headlights," with beautiful harmonies from Brady and Sydney, is a song about escaping chaos to be with the person you love most and trying to shut out the noise of the day for a minute to focus on the beauty of life. The track ended up sparking the inspiration for the rest of the songs featured on part 1 of the album.

Listen to the new album here: