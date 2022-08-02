The Mountain Goats Share New Single 'Mark On You'

The Mountain Goats share "Mark on You," a vengeance fantasy and the final single from their anticipated upcoming new album Bleed Out, out August 19th on Merge Records. Bleed Out, produced by Bully's Alicia Bognanno, is a cinematic experience inspired by action movies from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Of the song, John Darnielle says, "'Mark on You' was the point where I knew where I was going in the writing of the album: songs with physical situations and palpable threats, something visceral for the tail end of lockdown. Producer Alicia Bognanno ran wild on this one, one of the first ones I sent her; she shapes the sound with an intensely sick riff over the chorus, teasing out the extensions and expanding the blasting surface. Sickest Wurster beat, all pocket no seams. Enjoy!"

The Mountain Goats are hitting the road on a full-band US fall tour that kicks off in late August, with Europe and the UK shows in November. All dates below.

Maybe you are just like John Darnielle: In the depths of the pandemic winter at the end of 2020, the Mountain Goats frontman passed the time trapped at home in North Carolina watching pulpy action movies, finding comfort in familiar tropes and sofabound escapism. But you are not really like John Darnielle, unless the action movies you found comfort in included French thrillers like 2008's Mesrine, vintage Italian poliziotteschi, or the 1974 Donald Pleasence mad-scientist vehicle The Freakmaker.

Or unless watching them brought you back to your formative days as an artist, when watching films fueled and soundtracked your songwriting jags and bare-bones home recordings and in turn inspired your 20th album to be a song cycle about the allure-and futility-of vengeance. But there's no shame in not being like John Darnielle; few people are.

"On earlier tapes you'll find these sound samples," Darnielle says. "'Oh, where's this sample from?' It's from whatever movie I was watching while I was sitting around on the couch with a guitar. I watch a movie, somebody'd say something that I like the sound of and I'll write that phrase down. And then I would pause the VHS, write the song, record the song on a boombox, and go back to watching my movie. I got into doing that again; I just kept watching action movies and taking notes on what they're about and on what the governing plots and tropes and styles are. It was very much like an immersion method acting technique."

"We often make a record and then bring in some guests who flesh out the textures," Darnielle says. "And for this one, it was very much like a pack mentality. That sort of seemed to proceed from the songs."

One new face was that of Bully's Alicia Bognanno, recommended to Darnielle by his manager as a producer who could help nurture the rougher-edged sound these songs requested. "We met up and hit it off. She's a great guitarist. It was kind of just a lark, to see what would happen, and it was totally great."

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

8/19 - Wilmington, NC @ Brooklyn Arts Center

8/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Queen City Jam Session

8/28 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

8/29 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

8/30 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

8/31 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall - SOLD OUT

9/2 - Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

9/3 - Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

9/4 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

9/7 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Beer Garden

9/8 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

9/9 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

9/10 - Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub

9/11 - Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Hall

9/13 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live

9/15 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

9/16 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

9/17 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

9/18 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina's

9/20 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

9/21 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

9/22 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

9/23 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

11/10 - Vienna, Austria @ WUK Foyer ~

11/11 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater ~

11/12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso ~

11/14 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma ~

11/16 - London, UK @ Roundhouse ~

11/17 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ~

11/18 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street ~

~ with Carson McHone