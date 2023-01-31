Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Moody Blues' John Lodge Adds Special Show With Coachella Valley Symphony in CA

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Adds Special Show With Coachella Valley Symphony in CA

Tickets are on sale now.

Jan. 31, 2023  

JOHN LODGE, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, has added a special symphony show to serve as the finale of his previously announced winter 2023 US tour, "Performs Days of Future Passed." LODGE will perform with the Coachella Valley Symphony on March 26 at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater in Rancho Mirage, CA. Tickets are on sale now.

This is the only date on the tour that will feature an orchestra. Go here to purchase tickets which include a limited amount of VIP packages. For the VIP packages, go here.

LODGE, together with his 10,000 Light Years Band and the Coachella Valley Symphony, will perform The Moody Blues' iconic Days of Future Passed album-which marked its 55th anniversary on November 10, 2022-in its entirety, with a special recording by the late Graeme Edge and performances by Jon Davison of YES. Jon has been the lead vocalist with YES since 2012, and is also John's son-in-law. The show will be rounded out by LODGE's self-written classic hits "Ride My See-Saw," "I'm Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)," and "Isn't Life Strange", all making for a truly magical evening under the stars.

This will be John's first foray to the West Coast since he began touring with his band, and although it is a one-off, he hopes it will be the start of many more. The Moody Blues only performed 'Days' with a Symphony twice-once at the Hollywood Bowl, and once in Toronto-and John is looking forward to bringing the show once again to the Moody Blues fans, and perhaps some new listeners too, as they fill the amphitheater with their symphonic sound and take everyone back to 1967.

"The Coachella Valley Symphony approached me and asked me to perform Days of Future Passed with them at their new home at Rancho Mirage Amphitheater, and it intrigued me," says LODGE. "I had been developing a full orchestra concert, but it was something for the future. However, they are a passionate community music organization, and Alan (Hewitt, who is LODGE's Music Director and keyboardist) knew them from when he lived there, and so it seemed like a wonderful way to step my feet into the water, and a fabulous finale to the tour. I'm grateful to the 10,000 Light Years Band, Jon Davison and, of course, Graeme, for their belief in this project and helping bring my vision to life. And thank you to all the fans for Keeping the Faith."

LODGE's tour also coincides with the 50th anniversary of The Moody Blues' 1973 album Seventh Sojourn (released November 17, 1972) which spent 5 weeks at Number 1 on Billboard. It featured the LODGE-penned singles "I'm Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)" and "Isn't Life Strange."

The March 26th show is a special 'one-off' performance, and the rest of the tour will feature a full electrifying show with a first half of "hits" including tributes to all his Moodies bandmates, followed by Days of Future Passed recreated in full. Listen to "Nights in White Satin," "Tuesday Afternoon," "Peak Hour," and more fill the room, and you'll be taken back to 1967, but at the same time, you'll hear what John has brought to this new version in his vocals, bass and harmonies, and how he sees the album 55 years later. In its own way, it can also be said to be a reflection of John's own life.

Below are the tour dates and more quotes from JOHN about the show. For tickets, VIP packages--which include a great seat, a personalized video message from John and exclusive merchandise, and more--please visit: https://johnlodge.com/tour.

For the 55th anniversary of Days of Future Passed, JOHN wanted to do something special to celebrate the album. The Moodies had embarked on a US tour in 2017 to celebrate the 50th, but regrettably stopped touring shortly after, and then, very sadly, Graeme Edge passed away in 2021. However, shortly before his passing, John and Graeme met and spent some special time together, and at that meeting Graeme told John how he hoped John would continue on with the music and keep the Moody Blues' music alive.

JOHN returned home and realized that what he really wanted to do was revisit this iconic album, honor his lost friends Ray Thomas and Graeme Edge, and his other bandmates Justin Hayward and Mike Pinder, but also reimagine it for today. How would he do it differently? Graeme had already recorded a special version of "Late Lament" for John, and John's great friend (and son-in-law) Jon Davison (of YES) had recorded "Nights in White Satin" for him, and so the stage was set; John went into the studio and began work with his Musical Director, Alan Hewitt, on both a new show and a new album, details of which are TBA.

Joining JOHN on stage is his 10,000 Light Years Band: long term collaborator Alan Hewitt (Music Director and Keyboards) and Billy Ashbaugh (Drums) from the Moody Blues touring band, together with Duffy King (Guitars) and Jason Charboneau (Cello). Jon Davison, lead vocalist of YES, will also light up the night with his special renditions of The Moody Blues' "Nights in White Satin" and "Tuesday Afternoon."

"As I said at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Graeme, Mike, Ray, Justin, and I, together with Tony, went into a studio, and seven days later we came out with an album that changed our lives forever," says LODGE of Days of Future Passed.

He adds: "I'm sorry that the Moodies are no longer touring, and I miss my friends Ray and Graeme deeply, but as I looked back to the past, I realised that I also wanted to look forwards to the Future. My hope is that in this show, and album, you will get to revisit 1967, but at the same time, see how this album has grown with me, and with you."

"Seventh Sojourn was the last of the first seven 'core' albums, and for me it was the pinnacle of the Moody Blues as a 'touring band,' explains LODGE. The two hit singles from the album, 'I'm Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)' and 'Isn't Life Strange,' I still feature in my solo shows. When I wrote those songs, I was younger than I am today, but it still amazes me at their continued relevance. What I do know is that they mean as much to me today as they did then, and I can see in the audience that it means the same to them, too. I always feel that we share the deep emotion--the journey, if you will--of these songs together."

JOHN LODGE's "Performs Days of Future Passed" Tour Dates

February 18 - Cary Hall, Lexington, MA

February 19 - Flying Monkey, Plymouth, NH

February 21 - Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, NY

February 22 - The Warehouse, Fairfield, CT

February 24 - The Cabot, Beverly, MA

February 25 - Infinity Hall, Hartford, CT STANDING ONLY

February 26 - Jane Pickens Theatre, Newport, RI

February 28 - Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue, NY

March 1 - Sony Hall, New York. NY

March 3 - Newton Theatre, Newton, NJ SOLD OUT

March 4 - Keswick Theater, Glenside, PA

March 6 - Sandler Center, Virginia Beach, VA

March 7 - Rams Head On Stage, Annapolis, MD SOLD OUT

March 9 - Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

March 10 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Ponte Vedra, FL

March 11 - The Lyric Theatre, Stuart, FL SOLD OUT

March 14 - Capitol Theatre, Clearwater, FL

March 15 - Amaturo Theater, Fort Lauderdale, FL

March 16 - Rock and Romance Cruise

March 26 - Special Symphony Show with Coachella Valley Symphony, Rancho Mirage Amphitheater, CA



Trivium + Beartooth Announce Co-Headline Spring 2023 Photo
Trivium + Beartooth Announce Co-Headline Spring 2023
The 29-city tour kicks off Monday, May 1 in Stroudsburg, PA at Sherman Theater with stops in Nashville, TN, Las Vegas, NV, Grand Rapid, MI, and more before wrapping up on Thursday, June 15 in Seattle, WA at Paramount Theater. Malevolence and Archetypes Collide will join the bands on all dates across the upcoming tour.
Y La Bamba Shares Dibujos De Mi Alma Photo
Y La Bamba Shares 'Dibujos De Mi Alma'
Y La Bamba also announced a Spring tour that kicks off with an 'Album Release Show' in Portland, OR on April 26, running across the country and back hitting Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, DC, Chicago and more before ending on May 23 in Denver.
Brad Paisley Returns to Las Vegas With Two Acoustic Storyteller Performances Photo
Brad Paisley Returns to Las Vegas With Two 'Acoustic Storyteller' Performances
Global country music superstar Brad Paisley will make his highly-anticipated return to the stage at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for back-to-back performances this spring. Following his last sold-out run in 2022, Paisley will once again give audiences the rare opportunity to experience his “Acoustic Storyteller” show on April 14-15, 2023.
Luke Black Unveils New F23.8 EP Photo
Luke Black Unveils New 'F23.8' EP
Luke Black co-wrote and produced ‘F23.8’ with celebrated producers Davide Foti and Majed, embracing a new transcendent darkness that showcases a whole new creative chapter both sonically and aesthetically, working also with creative director Vasso Vu (Ashnikko, Caroline Polechek) to create the EP’s artwork and visual world.

From This Author - Michael Major


Harry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYsHarry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYs
January 30, 2023

Styles is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year: Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).
Reckless Son Releases Self-Tited EPReckless Son Releases Self-Tited EP
January 30, 2023

The EP released contains songs from a one-man show Butler penned of the same name. A traveling storyteller and musician, he wrote a collection of monologues and music inspired by his real-life experiences performing in prisons across the country. Listen to the new EP and watch the new music video now!
DL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This WeekDL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This Week
January 30, 2023

Tune in tonight as Comedy Central’s The Daily Show continues to usher in the next chapter with guest host DL Hughley. The actor & comedian’s debut tonight is part of a roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent guest hosting the award winning late night show in the coming weeks.  
How to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY AwardsHow to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
January 30, 2023

On Sun, Feb. 5, the music community will come together in celebration of countless creators' outstanding contributions to the year in music. Here's where you can watch all the highlights from the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, including performances and exclusive content from Music's Biggest Night!
Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'
January 30, 2023

Isaiah debuts the first single from the upcoming record, “The IT Department.” It is a play on his initials, but also a tribute to his father. His first live album—The Power of the Spirit—will be released on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s record label. It was captured in front of a rapturous audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy’s Club.
share