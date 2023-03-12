Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Margaret Slovak Trio to Release 'BALLAD FOR BRAD' Album in June

The album will be released on June 1st.

Mar. 12, 2023  

The Margaret Slovak Trio to Release 'BALLAD FOR BRAD' Album in June

Jazz guitarist Margaret Slovak's comeback album after overcoming major physical problems caused by a car accident is a quietly inventive trio set filled with original heartfelt compositions and subtle creativity.

Joined by bassist Harvie S and drummer Michael Sarin, Margaret Slovak displays a personal style on both nylon string and electric guitars, performing ten of her colorful originals.

Back in 2003 Margaret Slovak, an up-and-coming guitarist with great potential and her own sound, was seriously hurt in a car accident that damaged her right hand, arm, shoulder and brachial plexus. After many operations and years of struggle, she is now well on her way to making a successful comeback.

Ballad for Brad, her long awaited fourth album as a leader, features the guitarist in top form in a trio with bassist Harvie S and drummer Michael Sarin. The project is named after her beloved husband Brad Buchholz who has had a longtime struggle with cancer. Margaret Slovak contributed all ten compositions and, while the tempos are generally laidback and the improvisations are thoughtful, the music is filled with creative ideas and telepathic interplay by the trio.

The set begins with the harmonically advanced "Again," one of several jazz waltzes on the project. It is followed by the tender ballad "Flowers for Marie," an enthusiastic "The Answer Within," and two songs dedicated to Margaret's late sister: "Song for Anne" (which celebrates her life) and the somber "Forty-Four."

"Courage, Truth and Hope" is an upbeat tribute to journalist Bill Moyers. The whimsical "Carrot Cake Blues" gives the trio an opportunity to swing on a medium-tempo blues. "Ballad for Brad" has a complex melody that is played by Margaret with warmth and affection. "Thirty-Three" begins quite seriously with some bowed bass by Harvie S before it becomes a medium-tempo exploration with some beautiful chords from the guitarist. The satisfying set concludes with the complicated yet accessible theme of "Will You Ever Know?"

Margaret Slovak, who is originally from Denver, started on the guitar when she was 11. By the time she was 14 she was already composing and two years later she began playing professionally. She graduated from the Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle. In 1988 she moved to New York City where she led her own group for five years and recorded For the Moment (which was released years later in 2007), a set of eight of her original songs with a quartet that included pianist Fred Hersch, bassist Michael Formanek and drummer Michael Sarin. Margaret moved to Portland, Oregon in 1993 where she recorded Undying Hope, performing her originals as a solo guitarist. She toured with her quartet (which included drummer Bob Moses), performing in Germany, the Czech Republic, Canada and throughout the United States. Despite the injuries suffered during the 2003 car accident, she was able to release New Wings, a set of solo and duet pieces and spent 2008-2012 back in New York City. In addition, since 1994 Margaret has performed for patients in cancer treatment centers, hospitals and hospice.

Now after many surgeries and a successful recovery, Margaret Slovak (who currently lives in Austin, Texas) is realizing her potential. Ballad for Brad, her finest recording to date, serves as the perfect introduction to her musical talents.


Track listing

1. Again (4:29)

2. Flowers for Marie (6:52)

3. The Answer Within (4:18)

4. Song for Anne (5:57)

5. Forty-Four (2:56)

6. Courage, Truth and Hope (5:33)

7. Carrot Cake Blues (4:47)

8. Ballad for Brad (5:44)

9. Thirty-Three (7:31)

10. Will You Ever Know? (4:08)

Total Time: 52:21

All songs composed by Margaret Slovak, Slovak Music BMI

Musicians: Margaret Slovak - Nylon String and Electric Guitar, Harvie S - Bass, Michael Sarin - Drums



Eve Simpson To Release New Song All Her Strange Next Week Photo
Eve Simpson To Release New Song 'All Her Strange' Next Week
South Shields-born and Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her latest single, 'All Her Strange,' an ode to self-discovery and self-acceptance set for release on March 17th.
Le Sonic Release New Single Riverside Drive Photo
Le Sonic Release New Single 'Riverside Drive'
LE SONIC, the music production duo of Mike Rogers & Gary Lefkowith, have released their brand new single and video 'RIVERSIDE DRIVE' (featuring Jim Hynes on Trumpet and Scott Kreitzer on Saxophone) available now on Spotify, YouTube and all the major music services.
Rapper Bigg Z Presents New Single Out Of Reach Featuring Legendary Hip Hop Artist BLU Photo
Rapper Bigg Z Presents New Single 'Out Of Reach' Featuring Legendary Hip Hop Artist BLU
Rising Hip hop artist Bigg Z has released the new single 'Out of Reach' - available now on all the major music services. The track, which features current world renowned Hip Hop star Blu was written and performed by Bigg Z, Blu, & Lauren Mateo, Produced by Luke White, and Mixed/Mastered by Diego Ayala and Alex Delgado.
Alt Rock Troubadour Jakob The Liar Presents New Single “H E A R T B E A T” Ava Photo
Alt Rock Troubadour Jakob The Liar Presents New Single “H E A R T B E A T” Available Now
Eclectic indie rocker Jakob The Liar presents their new single 'H E A R T B E A T' - available now on Spotify and all the major music services.

More Hot Stories For You


Le Sonic Release New Single 'Riverside Drive'Le Sonic Release New Single 'Riverside Drive'
March 11, 2023

LE SONIC, the music production duo of Mike Rogers & Gary Lefkowith, have released their brand new single and video 'RIVERSIDE DRIVE' (featuring Jim Hynes on Trumpet and Scott Kreitzer on Saxophone) available now on Spotify, YouTube and all the major music services.
Rapper Bigg Z Presents New Single 'Out Of Reach' Featuring Legendary Hip Hop Artist BLURapper Bigg Z Presents New Single 'Out Of Reach' Featuring Legendary Hip Hop Artist BLU
March 11, 2023

Rising Hip hop artist Bigg Z has released the new single 'Out of Reach' - available now on all the major music services. The track, which features current world renowned Hip Hop star Blu was written and performed by Bigg Z, Blu, & Lauren Mateo, Produced by Luke White, and Mixed/Mastered by Diego Ayala and Alex Delgado.
Alt Rock Troubadour Jakob The Liar Presents New Single “H E A R T B E A T” Available NowAlt Rock Troubadour Jakob The Liar Presents New Single “H E A R T B E A T” Available Now
March 10, 2023

Eclectic indie rocker Jakob The Liar presents their new single 'H E A R T B E A T' - available now on Spotify and all the major music services.
MR.BLACK Drops 'Flight 303' Debut Single From TRANCEFORMATION AlbumMR.BLACK Drops 'Flight 303' Debut Single From TRANCEFORMATION Album
March 10, 2023

There's turbulence ahead as MR.BLACK drops high-octane hit 'Flight 303,' the debut single is taken from forthcoming album Tranceformation, landing this summer. 
Moxxy Jones And Isabelle Return For Second Collaboration, Modern Rock Track 'Change My Mind'Moxxy Jones And Isabelle Return For Second Collaboration, Modern Rock Track 'Change My Mind'
March 9, 2023

'Change My Mind' is the sixth single set for release on March 15th from the San Francisco and Portland-based, independent duo Moxxy Jones with notable singer-songwriter and vocalist Isabelle. The track - released by Starita Records, off of the duo's debut synth-pop album, 'Unnoticed' (available in Dolby Atmos) - is modern rock with a twist, a clear departure from the more synth-pop releases of their past.
share