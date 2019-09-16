The Lumineers Unveil Third Chapter of Acclaimed Album 'III'

The Lumineers will unveil a series of new videos marking last week's release of their long awaited new album, III, available now via Dualtone (an Entertainment One Company) in the U.S. and Canada and Decca Records for the rest of the world.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker/cinematographer Kevin Phillips (Super Dark Times), the new videos encompass III's third powerful chapter, beginning with today's premiere of "My Cell," streaming now at the official The Lumineers YouTube channel HERE. Tomorrow, September 17, will see the premiere of the official "Jimmy Sparks" companion video, followed on Wednesday, September 18, by "April," and then on Thursday, September 19, by the album-closing "Salt & The Sea."

The 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated band have already heralded III by rolling out the album's first two chapters with six prior video premieres, including "Donna," "Life In The City," "Gloria," "It Wasnt Easy To Be Happy For You," and "Leader of the Landslide," all streaming now via YouTube HERE. Together, the 10 videos comprise III, a full-length visual manifestation of the album depicted in three chapters corresponding to the album's 10 tracks. Both the album and film explore trauma and addiction over three generations of the working class Sparks family - Gloria Sparks, her son Jimmy and her grandson Junior. The Lumineers co-founders Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites' lyrics narrate the raw and visually stunning vignettes, each depicting the agony of love, loss and the enduring impact of substance abuse from one generation to the next. A Neighborhood Watch production, III stars newcomer Anna Cordell, Nick Stahl (Sin City, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines), and Charlie Tahan (Ozark, Super Dark Times) as the matriarch, son and grandson of the Sparks family. All songs were written by Schultz and Fraites. Schultz, Fraites, and manager Bernie Cahill serve as executive producers; Traci Carlson and Richard Peete produce. Along with the band, Dualtone and Decca Records are partners in the production of the film.

III had its world premiere earlier this month in the special events category at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The screening was followed by an exclusive Q&A and five-song live performance by The Lumineers at the intimate TIFF Bell Lightbox, streamed on Facebook Live and viewable now.

"Gloria" has already proven a landmark release for The Lumineers, earning critical acclaim while topping the charts at multi-format radio outlets nationwide, including "Americana," "Adult Alternative," and "Alternative," spending six consecutive weeks at #1 on the latter chart. In addition, the band marked the release of "Gloria" with performances of the song on CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert (streaming) and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! (streaming HERE). The Lumineers will return to perform on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17.

The Lumineers will celebrate III with an epic headline tour set to visit arenas and amphitheatres across North America beginning January 31, 2020 at Asheville, NC's U.S. Cellular Center and then traveling into early summer (see itinerary below). Support on multiple dates throughout the tour comes from Mt. Joy. Additional dates will be announced soon. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit thelumineers.com/tour-dates

"III: The World Tour" will once again see The Lumineers partnering with CID Entertainment to offer fans the opportunity to pair a premium concert ticket with merchandise or pre-show access to the band's "III Lounge," featuring appetizers, a cash bar, and more. Limited packages are available now exclusively via www.cidentertainment.com/events/the-lumineers-tour.

The Lumineers wrapped up a busy summer festival schedule - highlighted by top-billed sets at such legendary global events as Bonnaroo, Glastonbury, Fuji Rock, Splendour in the Grass and Osheaga Festival Musique et Arts - and have an upcoming headline performance at Asbury Park, NJ's Sea.Hear.Now Festival, set for Saturday, September 21. From there, the band will cross the Atlantic for their biggest European tour to date, with headline shows slated through November in countries spanning Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Listen to "Gloria" below.

THE LUMINEERS

III: THE WORLD TOUR

2020 NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE DATES

JANUARY 2020

31 - Asheville, NC - U.S. Cellular Center

FEBRUARY 2020

1 - Asheville, NC - U.S. Cellular Center

4 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Arena *

5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center *

7 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *

8 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *

16 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena *

18 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *

22 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

26 - Buffalo, NY - Key Bank Center *

28 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

29 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *

MARCH 2020

4 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

6 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre *

7 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre *

MAY 2020

15 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

16 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

19 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

22 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

23 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

29 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

30 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

JUNE 2020

2 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

5 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

6 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

10 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Jun 12 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

* w/ Special Guest Mt. Joy





Related Articles View More Music Stories